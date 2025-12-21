Outsmart parcel pirates

As parcel volumes surge ahead, Australia Post is urging Australians to be on high alert as this time of year tends to see a spike in porch pirate activity.

Porch pirates are thieves who steal unattended deliveries at residential properties.

Opportunistic thieves are taking advantage of online shoppers who are eagerly awaiting arrival of their parcels.

While theft after delivery is a matter for police, Australia Post’s top parcel theft prevention tips are:

• Use a free 24/7 Parcel Locker: Parcel Lockers are a convenient and secure alternative to home delivery allowing customers to collect a parcel at a time that suits them.

• Download the AusPost app: Receive secure delivery and parcel tracking updates, with notifications when a parcel is delivered.

• Post office collection: Collect a parcel from the nearest post office.

• Request to have a parcel left in a safe place: This can be done through the AusPost app or a MyPost account.

“If a parcel is stolen after it has been delivered it becomes a matter for police, however we’re encouraging customers to consider our

secure delivery options to reduce the risk of this happening,” Australia Post general manager group security Kevin Zuccato said.

“We know customers are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their parcels, so please remain vigilant. Anyone who suspects their mail has been stolen should contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.”

“We see an increase in parcel theft around Christmas, with opportunistic thieves looking for any chance to strike quickly and quietly,” Crime Stoppers Victoria chief executive Stella Smith said.

“Simple steps like choosing secure delivery options and reporting any suspicious behaviour can make a real difference. If you have footage of suspicious activity or information about a theft, share it with Crime Stoppers to help prevent further incidents.”

Customers who capture suspicious activity can upload CCTV or doorbell footage directly to the Crime Stoppers Victoria website at crimestoppersvic.com.au or report it by calling 1800 333 000.