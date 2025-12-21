Free travel for young Vics

More than one million young Victorians will benefit from free public transport from 1 January with the new youth myki now available to purchase online.

Available for purchase on Transport Victoria’s website, the Youth myki ensures all passengers aged under 18 can travel for free across the network from the start of next year.

The youth myki was announced as part of the Victorian Budget 2025/26 to deliver free public transport to children – ensuring cheaper school runs, more affordable weekends and one less thing for families to worry about.

A yearly student pass currently costs $755, but from next year children can travel for free and for a family with three children under 18 with a saving of $2265 a year.

The Youth myki will also be available to purchase at staffed stations from Saturday 27 December.

“We’re helping families save on everyday costs, whether it be cheaper school runs or cheaper weekend runs to the footy – this gives families one less thing to worry about,” Minister for Public and Active Transport Gabrielle Williams said.

“There are more reasons than ever to get on board public transport, and I encourage Victorians to enjoy the free travel and explore our network – from the Metro Tunnel out to the regions.”

All young people under 18 years old are eligible for a youth myki card, no matter where they live. On booked V/Line services the youth myki card number can be used to access free travel. On non-myki regional buses, children can use Youth myki as a flash pass.

From 1 January 2026, more than 650,000 seniors and close to 300,000 carers and disability support pensioners will also be able to catch a train, tram or bus for free on weekends. Passengers must carry their proof of concession and continue to tap on and off as usual, but they won’t be charged on weekends.

Families already have access to free public transport across Victoria every weekend until 1 February 2026 to celebrate the opening of the Metro Tunnel and thank Victorians for their patience during construction.

For more information about the new youth myki visit transport.vic.gov.au/tickets-and-myki/myki