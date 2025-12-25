2026 Victorian state school terms

Parents, mark Wednesday 28 January in your diaries! That is the day government school students return to the classroom for 2026 after the long summer break.

Term 1 officially starts on Tuesday 27 January, but students aren’t required until Wednesday.

First term wraps up on Thursday 2 April in time for Easter and school resumes for term 2 on Monday 20 April.

The winter break starts on Friday 26 June, through to Monday 13 July.

Term 3 concludes on Friday 18 September, with students returning to learning on Monday 5 October.

The 2026 school year finishes on Friday 18 December.