Lighting up hope for all

Survivor advocates have come too far to stop.

Across the globe, the 16 Days of Activism shine a light on gender-based violence, with Macy Choudhury turning courage into action and hope into change.

“Despite what has happened to our lives, we continue to show up with grace and move forward to serve our loved ones,” said Macy.

From the moment Macy migrated to Australia in 2010, she thought she had it all: a strong educational background, professional experience in the UK, and a life full of possibility as a young married woman.

“My life was set and I felt I was on top of the world,” Macy said.

But that feeling didn’t last.

“I experienced severe family violence, sustained irreversible disabilities, lost my career, became a single mother and because of the cultural stigma, was cut off from my community,” Macy said.

“I felt I was all on my own with a very young child and no source of income.”

For years, Macy endured a silent struggle, trying to navigate a life that felt like it was falling apart. Then, she reached a turning point.

Summoning every ounce of courage, she sought help and spoke her full truth.

“For the first time, I did not hold back or minimize my story,” she said.

Macy said she was heard by professional practitioners, family violence workers, counsellors, Victoria Police officers and Magistrates.

“They weren’t family or friends but became guardians of my child’s and my safety,” she said.

“They picked me up from the deep dark pit of isolation and helped me feel like I mattered.

“They helped regenerate my sense of safety and helped me rediscover my voice to advocate for change.”

Macy knows firsthand the deep, lasting effects of family violence not just on victims and survivors, but on children, families, and communities.

Research shows exposure to family violence can perpetuate cycles of trauma across generations, creating lasting social and emotional consequences. It can also lead to severe social, cultural, spiritual, physical and economic impacts.

Beyond the individual, family violence ripples through society, touching healthcare, education, workplaces, law enforcement, and community wellbeing.

Communities of First Nations people, migrant and refugee women, those living with disabilities, face significant barriers to accessing help.

Victims often hear the painful question: “Why don’t you just leave?”

Macy recalls being asked this by a male friend of her perpetrator. “I felt shame, guilt, and anger”.

Her response now is clear: “What will you do to help me and my child leave safely?”

Macy believes everyone has “a role to play in safeguarding our community”.

“Family violence is not just a private matter, it is a public health issue. It is a state-wide issue, it is a national issue, it is everybody’s issue.”

Ending family violence requires a whole-of-community effort — starting with normalising conversations to break the silence and reduce stigma.

It means believing survivors by listening without judgement, recognising red flags that often go unnoticed, and offering real support by connecting people with services rather than criticism.

It also involves teaching children about respect, gender equity and healthy relationships to help build a safer future for everyone.

“Let’s work together professionals, practitioners, community leaders and survivors to build a community where abuse is not ignored, not excused, and under no circumstances will be tolerated. Let’s be the voice for those who are still afraid to use theirs,” Macy said.

Macy offered a message of solidarity to fellow survivors, reminding them of their strength and dignity:

“Despite what has happened to our lives, we continue to show up with grace and move forward to serve our loved ones.

“We speak out so others can be saved. Our collective voice will shape and change family violence systems.”

For many victims, speaking about family violence is never easy, yet facing that discomfort can help “save lives”.

Leading by example, Macy now channels her experience into supporting others — taking part in Cardinia Shire Council’s candlelight vigils and contributing to research projects and panel discussions across Melbourne.

Most recently, she spoke at Pakenham Library as part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, joining representatives from Lived Experience, Orange Door, Together We Can, and Follow Bless Collective.

MYLI Community Library said the event offered thoughtful insights into support, safety and the small everyday actions we can all take to help end gender-based violence.

“Communities are strongest when every voice is heard and supported, especially those who share their stories to drive change. Myli is proud to work alongside organisations that champion safety and wellbeing. By strengthening these partnerships, we help build a community culture where safety, dignity and compassion guide the way,“ CEO Daniel Lewis said.