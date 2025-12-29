Turning a new leaf

Change has become second nature to Diane Gow. Moving across countries, cities, and farms, each transition has unlocked new horizons for her NDIS sanctuary.

After more than a decade of nurturing both the land and the people who call it home, Brookfield Farm in Beaconsfield is preparing to turn a new page.

Owner Diane Gow, who transformed the ten-acre property into a sanctuary for NDIS participants and their families, is moving operations to a smaller, four-acre property on Ryan Road, Pakenham.

“I feel sad about leaving Brookfield,” Diane said. “Our participants will miss some of the animals as we are moving to a smaller property and cannot take them all with us. And of course no swimming pool at our new home so that will be a big loss.”

The move reflects practical realities: rising costs and the demands of maintaining a ten-acre farm prompted Diane to downsize while still ensuring continuity of care.

“We support a number of older family carers and have close connections with our participants so we felt we could not give up,” Diane said.

“We were quite concerned about where we might go but as usual it all worked out well.”

Preparing participants for the move has been just as important as the logistics.

“For some of our participants any change causes fear and anxiety,” Diane said.

“So we have been preparing them by regularly driving over to the new property, walking around and talking about all the positive experiences they will have there like a huge new art and games room.”

While the transition will be a loss for participants and the local community, Diane sees opportunities ahead.

The Pakenham property already has established runs for chickens and ducks, protected by secure fencing and coops—something she hopes will help them avoid the “takeaway restaurant” raids from foxes that plagued the Beaconsfield site.

A large outdoor barn will be converted into a games and art room, replacing the creative space lost to a fire more than two years ago.

Diane also plans to establish an after-school and after-work program for NDIS participants while continuing to welcome new participants for overnight care.

Since arriving at Brookfield during the early days of COVID lockdown, Diane and her team has built a sense of community that has become the heart of the farm.

Regular barbecues, art workshops, and the daily rhythm of caring for animals created memories that will linger long after the move.

Reflecting on the past years, Diane said the most meaningful moments have been “seeing family carers and participants enjoy the property, and witnessing the progress individuals have made—developing skills, making new friends, and simply enjoying the farm.”

To mark the transition, Brookfield Farm will host barbecues and morning teas with staff, families, volunteers, and the wider community, celebrating the connections built over the years.

Brookfield Farm has long been a model of host family care, drawing on Diane’s extensive experience in the UK and Melbourne.

She previously owned a farm in London and worked with host families in the Shared Lives program, which allows more than 21,000 people with disabilities in the UK to live with host families instead of in residential care.

Inspired by its success, Diane brought this model to Australia, shaping it within Brookfield’s 10-acre setting.

The same approach will continue in Pakenham, ensuring participants still benefit from a family-oriented environment that fosters independence, meaningful relationships, and community connection.

“The biggest lesson is that host families like ours can provide exceptional support to NDIS participants, provide a ’second home’ and help family carers feel supported,” Diane said.

While rewarding, bringing the model into Australia has been challenging.

“Host families are a big part of disability services in the UK and interest is growing here but the NDIS is at times a rather inflexible model and slow to take up new ideas,” Diane said.

“We will keep trying. I hope one day we will pass it on to a family or a provider that shares our values and can take it in new directions.”

Faith and service also remain central to Diane’s mission.

“My work has always been about using gifts to serve others. Attachment to places is only transient and family, relationships and community are the sustaining food of life.”