RSPCA Victoria’s stern warning to pet owners during heat wave

RSPCA Victoria is urging pet owners to ensure their pets have access to shelter, shade and clean water, as temperatures peak above 40 degrees in Victoria.

Already, by midday today (Wednesday 7 January) 20 reports were received regarding pets being allegedly left with no access to shelter or water — which could prove deadly according to RSPCA Victoria’s chief inspector, Michelle Green.

“High temperatures can be deadly to pets who are vulnerable, but extreme temperatures like this week are dangerous for all animals,” Green said.

“Before midday today, we had already received 20 heat related reports including for animals allegedly without access to water or shelter in 40C temperatures which is a potential death sentence to these pets and completely unacceptable.”

Green warned of serious potential consequences including the chance of heat strokes, which she described as a “cruel and extended form of suffering” which “should not be taken lightly”.

RSPCA Victoria’s director of veterinary services, Dr Melissa Meehan also echoed this warning.

Dr Meehan urged pet owners to avoid hot cars and hot footpaths which can burn their paw pads, even after the sun goes down due to the heat that is retained in concrete.

Pet owners can gauge the correct temperature for their pets by using the back of their hand on the footpath.

“If it’s too hot for you, it is too hot for them”, said the doctor.

According to Dr Meehan, a heat stroke can develop rapidly with symptoms such as excessive panting, vomiting or diarrhoea and also bright or very pale gums.

“If you notice these symptoms in your pet or are concerned about their immediate wellbeing, seek veterinary advice immediately,” said Dr Meehan.

For RSPCA Victoria’s guide to a pet safe summer, go to rspcavic.org/hot-days-cool-pets/