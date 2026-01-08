Springvale seniors set to fundraise for Monash Children’s Hospital

by Sahar Foladi

The Springvale Italian Senior Citizens Club is set to fundraise for the Monash Children’s Hospital this year.

As part of their annual October fundraising event, the hospital is chosen to receive vital funds to make real impact.

Anna Orlando, treasurer at the club, and her husband have been involved at the club for 10 years now.

“We actively encourage members to donate whatever they can afford, this includes donations via money or items to be auctioned.

“Many members have baked biscuits presented as hampers which are raffled off.

“It’s a little bit of a family-oriented event, we have all retired, it’s a good time, we meet every Wednesday.”

The club with almost 200 members, all make an effort since the initiative began five years ago.

Since then, it has raised for Cancer Council Victoria, My Door Children’s Cancer and Association of Ukrainian’s of Victoria.

Recently, it raised $3500 last year for the Silent Sight Foundation, founded by parents Stephen and Stephanie Simone determined to find treatments for Usher Syndrome after both of their sons, three and two-year-old Francesco and Vincenzo, were diagnosed with the syndrome caused by genetic mutation.

The rare disorder is characterised by balance dysfunction, complete deafness at birth and vision loss within the first 10 years of life.

Stephen says they’ve found love and support from the “most unlikely of places,” the elders at the club.

“The people that are probably doing it the toughest being our pensioners, have been so open and generous.

“I look at these pension groups as if it’s my own Nonna and I know how difficult it can be for many out there so any support from these groups carries so much more weight.

“It is really heartwarming to see the support and personally meet these people!”