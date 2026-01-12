Big switch on arrival for Metro Tunnel timetable

The Metro Tunnel’s Big Switch timetable has been released which will integrate the new tunnel into Victoria’s train network.

Minister for Public and Active Transport Gabrielle Williams released the new timetable; passengers can find out how their journey will change and where to interchange when new services are added to the network on Sunday, 1 February.

The Big Switch will integrate the Metro Tunnel into the wider transport network, implementing thousands of individual timetable changes at once, including the first of 260 new bus timetables to better connect to Metro Tunnel services.

All services on the Sunbury, Cranbourne and Pakenham lines will switch to run exclusively through the new tunnel and 1,000 new weekly services will be added to these lines to kick off a turn-up-and-go-network.

During the peak, a train will arrive at each of our new Metro Tunnel stations up to every three minutes. Trains will run at least every 10 minutes between Watergardens and Dandenong stations in both directions between 6:00am to 9:00pm through the Metro Tunnel.

Regional passengers will benefit from additional services, including 18 additional services on the Traralgon Line.

For information on the new timetable and to plan your journey on the Metro Tunnel, visit transport.vic.gov.au/news-and-resources/projects/metro-tunnel/more-ways-to-move.