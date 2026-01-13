DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Dandenong factory fire deemed suspicious

Dandenong factory fire deemed suspicious

(Gary Sissons: 528279_17)

A Dandenong factory caught up in flames is deemed suspicious by Victoria Police and Fire Rescue Victoria.

Emergency services responded to multiple Triple Zero (000) calls reporting an abandoned factory fire on Adelaide St in Dandenong at 5:30am this morning, Tuesday 13 January.

Firefighters arrived within six minutes to find a 50m x 70m abandoned factory fully involved in fire.

A FRV spokespersons says the crew worked quickly to conduct a search of the premises and attack the blaze bringing the incident under control at 7:49am.

A community warning was also issued for smoke in the area with the public advised to close both doors and windows and recirculate air.

Victoria Police are yet to establish if anyone was inside at the time and the circumstances are undetermined.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam or information is urged to submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

