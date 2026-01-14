Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault

Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a serious assault at a carwash in Keysborough last weekend, which left a man requiring eye surgery.

It is understood a 49-year-old man was in a queue at a carwash on Cheltenham Road when he was approached by an unknown male offender on Saturday 10 January between 11am and 1pm.

Following an altercation, the offender assaulted him.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries during the incident.

He later attended hospital with a broken nose and fractured eye socket, which required surgery.

The male offender fled the scene in a vehicle believed to be a Silver Haval H6 SUV.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Officers believe the carwash and surrounding area would have been busy at the time of the incident, and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000