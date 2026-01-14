DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault

Police investigate Keysborough carwash assault

Victoria Police are appealing for public assistance in Keysborough assault investigation.

Police are appealing for public assistance as they investigate a serious assault at a carwash in Keysborough last weekend, which left a man requiring eye surgery.

It is understood a 49-year-old man was in a queue at a carwash on Cheltenham Road when he was approached by an unknown male offender on Saturday 10 January between 11am and 1pm.

Following an altercation, the offender assaulted him.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries during the incident.

He later attended hospital with a broken nose and fractured eye socket, which required surgery.

The male offender fled the scene in a vehicle believed to be a Silver Haval H6 SUV.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Officers believe the carwash and surrounding area would have been busy at the time of the incident, and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Digital Editions

More News

  • Three arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South, police say

    Three arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South, police say

    Three people were arrested in Dandenong South over the weekend following an alleged racially fuelled abuse. According to authorities, a man and a woman were travelling in their car along…

  • A taste of West Africa

    A taste of West Africa

    A West African restaurant is the first to open up at the Dandenong Hub Arcade food court in a decade. The restaurant has established their second branch at the hub…

  • Aussie double at Southern

    Aussie double at Southern

    Southern Golf Club in Keysborough provided the perfect canvas for the nation’s number-one ranked amateur event last week with the 2026 Australian Master of the Amateurs attracting some quality young…

  • Wills stuns the Lions with 6/8

    Wills stuns the Lions with 6/8

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 512659 There were some remarkable individual performances across the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition on the weekend. Dandenong West’s Shaun Weir…

  • Fatal collision in Doveton

    Fatal collision in Doveton

    A man has died following a collision on the Monash Freeway in the early hours of Sunday morning. It is believed by authorities that the man ran into the path…