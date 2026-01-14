Dandenong man arrested for ATM ram raids

Two men have been arrested as police continue to investigate a series of alleged ATM ram raids across Victoria over the last two months.

Detectives from the Eastern Region Crime Squad have linked nine alleged burglaries and attempted burglaries which targeted a variety of businesses across the state from November to January this year.

It will be alleged stolen tow trucks were used to force entry into the businesses, including those with ATMs affixed on walls outside, causing more than $1 million in combined damage.

One of the alleged incidents comprised of a restaurant on Linden Place in Doveton about 3.15am on 18 December, a restaurant on Heatherhill Road in Frankston about 3am on 9 December among seven other incidents.

Detectives have made two arrests as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 31-year-old Dandenong man was arrested at Dandenong Police Station on Monday and charged for the Collingwood incident.

Charges include burglary, three counts of motor vehicle theft and criminal damage.

He was remanded to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.

A 34-year-old Drouin man was arrested last Friday and charged with 11 offences for the Baxter and Frankston incidents.

Charges include two counts of burglary, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, criminal damage, driving whilst disqualified and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was remanded to appear before Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on 7 April.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Hannah Thompson urges anyone with information “no matter how small” to come forward.

“These kinds of incidents have devastating impacts on small business owners who are just trying to make a living.

“Our work does not stop here, and we will continue investigating until every person involved is held to account.”

Detectives have also seized seven allegedly stolen tow trucks as part of the investigation, five of which were allegedly left behind at scenes.

The investigation into the remaining incidents is going, and further arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.