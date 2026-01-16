Panda Mart faces 130 charges over alleged unsafe electrical products

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Cranbourne's Panda Mart is in turmoil again as it faces 130 charges for electrical safety offences related to allegedly stocking dozens of dangerous lamp models and other household electrical goods, some that posed a risk of electrocution to consumers, in March 2025. (FILE)

Cranbourne’s International discount retailer Panda Mart is facing 130 charges for electrical safety offences related to allegedly stocking dozens of dangerous lamp models and other household electrical goods, some that posed a risk of electrocution to consumers, in March 2025.

Energy Safe Victoria has charged the company with breaching the Electricity Safety Act 1998 by offering to supply a variety of in-scope electrical equipment, such as lamps, power boards, adaptors, USB chargers and furniture with built-in power supplies, that did not comply with mandatory electrical safety requirements.

This included many items not marked with the required Regulatory Compliance Mark (RCM) that indicates a product meets Australian standards.

The regulator also alleges that when the electrical products were for sale, Panda Mart was not registered as a ‘Responsible Supplier’ on the national Electrical Equipment Safety System (EESS) as required.

Under the EESS, ‘in-scope electrical equipment’ refers to everyday electrical products designed for household and personal use. These products are regulated under a national safety system and are classified into three levels based on potential risk. These ratings are 1 (low), 2 (medium) and 3 (high).

To sell these items in Victoria, businesses must be registered as a Responsible Supplier on the EESS and ensure the products are safe, compliant and carry the RCM. Suppliers must also register any level 2 or 3 in-scope equipment on the database.

Energy Safe investigated after receiving information from a New Zealand regulator related to possible non-compliant electrical products being sold by Panda Mart.

In March 2025, Energy Safe enforcement officers and equipment safety compliance engineers inspected the retailer’s Cranbourne store and Dandenong warehouse.

Officers seized more than 50 models of desk and table lamps with suspected safety hazards, including some with inadequate insulation and exposed live parts, which, if touched, could have caused an electric shock.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) facilitated a voluntary recall of the affected lamp products on 27 March 2025.

Energy Safe issued a Prohibition Notice on 18 July 2025 banning Panda Mart from supplying portable lamps in Victoria unless the regulator first confirms the products meet relevant standards.

Any customers who bought a table lamp from Panda Mart should stop using it and return it to the retailer.

In Victoria, it is illegal to supply appliances that do not meet safety standards due to the serious risk of injury to consumers.

At the time of offending, each charge carried a maximum penalty of almost $50,000 under the Electricity Safety Act 1998.

The public can find more information about buying safe appliances or report safety issues via the Energy Safe website.

Panda Mart is due to face Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 19 February 2026.

