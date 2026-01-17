DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » ​​Enhancing water quality with Ice Pigging innovation​

​​Enhancing water quality with Ice Pigging innovation​

(File)

South East Water has introduced Ice Pigging technology to clean its large water mains, improving water quality for customers.

The Ice Pigging solution is a non-invasive, water efficient method for cleaning large water mains. Implemented in collaboration with partners Service Stream, Downer and SUEZ, the technique uses a saline ice slurry to remove sediment and biofilms that naturally build up in the distribution system.

Traditional cleaning methods such as flushing and air scouring are effective for smaller pipes but less suitable for larger mains. The Ice Pigging technology addresses this gap, delivering strong results with minimal disruption to customers.

South East Water general manager Service Delivery, Tim Lloyd said the organisation was always looking for alternative ways to manage its network and protect water quality.

“Ice Pigging is helping us maintain our network more efficiently, reduce environmental impact and improve customer experience.

“It’s a great example of how innovation can deliver better outcomes for our customers and the environment, while supporting our commitment to safe, reliable services,” Tim said.

Initial outcomes include:

Over 22 km of mains cleaned

53 kg of sediment removed per km

50 per cent less water used compared to traditional methods

Less than 1.5 hours average customer disruption

More than 2 megalitres of water saved

“The SUEZ Ice Pigging technology is an innovative solution that provides high performance results, whilst reducing disruption to customers”, said Jerome Douziech, SUEZ VP Operations & Performance.

This initiative forms part of South East Water’s broader water quality program, as outlined in its Annual Drinking Water Quality Report.

During 2024–25, South East Water supplied 146 billion litres of drinking water via 14,639 km of mains and conducted over 13,500 water samples to maintain a safe and reliable drinking water supply.

Other key improvements included:

Real-time digital monitoring tools to detect and resolve issues faster

Deployment of portable chlorination trailers to provide an increase to areas requiring a boost in chlorine treatment

Introduction of a new water quality sample management system to improve sampling efficiency and governance.

The Annual Drinking Water Quality Report 2024–25 can be viewed online on South East Water’s website: Reports strategies and plans.

Digital Editions

More News

  • $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

    $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

    The $4 million redevelopment at Doveton Pool began on Tuesday 13 January, with the next phase of construction endeavouring to deliver modern and accessible facilities. The special ceremony was joined…

  • Knights succeed in big chase

    Knights succeed in big chase

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519206 The top of the table clash between Keysborough and Springvale South in DDCA Turf 3 was set to be an enthralling contest…and it…

  • EJ makes Masterful moves

    EJ makes Masterful moves

    Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the fifth race of his career…

  • Son’s Gallant performance as Pozman picks path to success

    Son’s Gallant performance as Pozman picks path to success

    Pakenham trainers Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman could almost have set up camp in the winners’ stall at Flemington over the years; but a regulation win in an $80,000 Benchmark-70…

  • Meaningful interactions through mobile clinic

    Meaningful interactions through mobile clinic

    It’s almost two months since Street Side Medics opened its mobile clinic in Dandenong but the impact reached is great. The team saw nine patients at the very first SSM…

  • Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    A driver was caught allegedly more than six times the limit after his efforts to convince police he was simply having a snooze in his car was thwarted by officers…

  • Bulls trample the Pirates

    Bulls trample the Pirates

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 451357 An incredible knock of 119 not out from opening batter Shaun Weir guided Dandenong West to a dominant nine-wicket win over Parkmore. It…

  • Silverton prevails in thriller against HSD

    Silverton prevails in thriller against HSD

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527665 Silverton registered a big win in DDCA Turf 2 as the side knocked off HSD in a one-wicket thriller and edged closer to…

  • Magpies fly into top two

    Magpies fly into top two

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527666 Narre Warren is up into second place on the DDCA Turf 2 ladder after another narrow win; this time against Cranbourne as the…

  • Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

    Community condemns alleged attack on local Imam

    Words of support have poured in for Imam Ismet Purdic of the Bosnian Herzegovinian Islamic Society in Noble Park following an alleged road rage incident in Dandenong South. Imam Purdic…