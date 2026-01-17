​​Enhancing water quality with Ice Pigging innovation​

South East Water has introduced Ice Pigging technology to clean its large water mains, improving water quality for customers.

The Ice Pigging solution is a non-invasive, water efficient method for cleaning large water mains. Implemented in collaboration with partners Service Stream, Downer and SUEZ, the technique uses a saline ice slurry to remove sediment and biofilms that naturally build up in the distribution system.

Traditional cleaning methods such as flushing and air scouring are effective for smaller pipes but less suitable for larger mains. The Ice Pigging technology addresses this gap, delivering strong results with minimal disruption to customers.

South East Water general manager Service Delivery, Tim Lloyd said the organisation was always looking for alternative ways to manage its network and protect water quality.

“Ice Pigging is helping us maintain our network more efficiently, reduce environmental impact and improve customer experience.

“It’s a great example of how innovation can deliver better outcomes for our customers and the environment, while supporting our commitment to safe, reliable services,” Tim said.

Initial outcomes include:

Over 22 km of mains cleaned

53 kg of sediment removed per km

50 per cent less water used compared to traditional methods

Less than 1.5 hours average customer disruption

More than 2 megalitres of water saved

“The SUEZ Ice Pigging technology is an innovative solution that provides high performance results, whilst reducing disruption to customers”, said Jerome Douziech, SUEZ VP Operations & Performance.

This initiative forms part of South East Water’s broader water quality program, as outlined in its Annual Drinking Water Quality Report.

During 2024–25, South East Water supplied 146 billion litres of drinking water via 14,639 km of mains and conducted over 13,500 water samples to maintain a safe and reliable drinking water supply.

Other key improvements included:

Real-time digital monitoring tools to detect and resolve issues faster

Deployment of portable chlorination trailers to provide an increase to areas requiring a boost in chlorine treatment

Introduction of a new water quality sample management system to improve sampling efficiency and governance.

The Annual Drinking Water Quality Report 2024–25 can be viewed online on South East Water’s website: Reports strategies and plans.