Suspicious grassfires spark fears in Narre Warren community

by Jensy Callimootoo

Two grassfires that occurred within a two-week span on Amberly Park Drive in Narre Warren are being treated as suspicious by authorities, prompting concerns among residents that the situation could worsen.

Authorities confirmed that the first fire was reported to be burning in a Parkland off Amberly Park Drive on 29 December 2025 about 4:45pm.

Police have told Star News that investigations are still ongoing and that the circumstances surrounding this fire are yet to be established.

Two weeks later, at about 4:40pm on Sunday 11 January, while a total fire ban was in place across the state, Country Fire Authorities and police responded to another fire off Lake View Drive.

According to police, this fire is believed to have been deliberately set alight.

Cassie, who moved to the area in 2022, recalled the thick smell of smoke on Sunday which she described as “heavy” and told Star News that the recent incidents have made her and her family feel unsafe.

“The whole estate was covered in (smoke),” she said.

“It’s just become a joke now, because it’s just expected in this estate, whereas when we moved here in 2022 it was not like that.

“And since we’ve had kids we don’t really feel safe here.”

Another witness, who was close to the scene, said he was concerned about the possibility of it occurring again in the future, particularly on a day when weather conditions are harsher.

“It was windy on Sunday but not hot, but if there’s 40 degree weather in the future as well as wind there’s a chance it could catch on faster”, the man told Star News.

Jo, another local, echoed the same concerns.

“If it (the fire) gets into a bush and we have another windy as well as anything above 35 degrees or up, especially now we’ve had a couple of really hot days, it can all go up,” she said.

“And that means my house can possibly go up.

“And that’s the thing that worries me, but not only me but… the ones even closer, they’ve got young children. Are we gonna end up where we have young children involved?

“And that’s a trauma that children will have for the rest of their lives.”

Investigations into both fires are still ongoing and police urge anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam to contact 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppers.com.au.