From solitude to community: ‘Talk n Dawdle’ brings locals together in Berwick

by Jensy Callimootoo

Ricci Webster moved to Berwick in 2023 and not long after she began a local community initiative — talk n dawdle.

Emerging from a sense of solitude when she first moved to the area, Ricci made a social media call out, asking those who would like, to join her at Wilson Botanic Park for a walk and a chat.

“Just for my own benefit, as I had recently moved to this home which is near Wilson’s botanical gardens. And I didn’t know many people, so I thought, well, I’ll just put it out there and see if anybody wants to walk their dog with me,” Ricci said.

Her call-out at the time, reached just five people at the time.

Since then, the group now amasses more than 30 regulars each week.

Locals come along, many accompanied by their furry best friends, and simply walk through the much-loved park.

For Ricci, the purpose of the group aims to instil a sense of community for those who might feel isolated, ensuring that everyone knows it’s not a marathon, but a calm and relaxed walk.

“I post pictures of the walk and make sure that people realise it’s not a marathon”, Ricci said.

“It really is just a wonder and it appears it appeals to a lot to retired folks and people that are a little isolated.”

The walks typically go for 40 minutes, where the group will end by picking up some coffee at the Wilson Botanic Park cafe.

“We just wander around and we stop often and take photos and then after the walk we have a coffee and sit around and just get to know each other and chat.”

Since more people have joined, the founder of the group has also established a ‘featured dog of the week’.

“During our coffee break I announce the (dog of the week) and then get a little history of the dog from the owner and take some photos,” Ricci told Star News.

“We also attract quite a few folk who have rescue dogs who come along, generally very timid at first but improve immensely after a few walks.”

Beyond the socialisation of pets, Ricci also remarked on the special bonds that have been initiated through talk n dawdle, fulfilling the group’s purpose of bridging connections within the local community.

“The thing that’s really good about it is the women I’ve got to know through it have now made friends that perhaps they wouldn’t have had if they had not come along,” she said.

“So they go and have coffee together, and they go to movies. They see each other socially outside of it.

“So that’s what made me really happy.”

For Ricci and for many who attend, talk n dawdle embraces a secure environment where locals can get their steps in without worrying about their safety.

“With all the stuff going on in the world, it’s just lovely that there’s something that’s available to people where you can just be safe, because you’re in a huge number of people and you feel safe, people know each other and it’s just a nice bit of exercise,” she said.

“And people go home thinking, ‘the world’s not such a bad place’.”

Talk n Dawdle takes place at 10am every Wednesday at Wilson Botanic Park.