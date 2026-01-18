DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » From solitude to community: ‘Talk n Dawdle’ brings locals together in Berwick

From solitude to community: ‘Talk n Dawdle’ brings locals together in Berwick

Talk n Dawdle has amassed more than 30 regular attendees every week since beginning in 2023. (Supplied)
by Jensy Callimootoo

Ricci Webster moved to Berwick in 2023 and not long after she began a local community initiative — talk n dawdle.

Emerging from a sense of solitude when she first moved to the area, Ricci made a social media call out, asking those who would like, to join her at Wilson Botanic Park for a walk and a chat.

“Just for my own benefit, as I had recently moved to this home which is near Wilson’s botanical gardens. And I didn’t know many people, so I thought, well, I’ll just put it out there and see if anybody wants to walk their dog with me,” Ricci said.

Her call-out at the time, reached just five people at the time.

Since then, the group now amasses more than 30 regulars each week.

Locals come along, many accompanied by their furry best friends, and simply walk through the much-loved park.

For Ricci, the purpose of the group aims to instil a sense of community for those who might feel isolated, ensuring that everyone knows it’s not a marathon, but a calm and relaxed walk.

“I post pictures of the walk and make sure that people realise it’s not a marathon”, Ricci said.

“It really is just a wonder and it appears it appeals to a lot to retired folks and people that are a little isolated.”

The walks typically go for 40 minutes, where the group will end by picking up some coffee at the Wilson Botanic Park cafe.

“We just wander around and we stop often and take photos and then after the walk we have a coffee and sit around and just get to know each other and chat.”

Since more people have joined, the founder of the group has also established a ‘featured dog of the week’.

“During our coffee break I announce the (dog of the week) and then get a little history of the dog from the owner and take some photos,” Ricci told Star News.

“We also attract quite a few folk who have rescue dogs who come along, generally very timid at first but improve immensely after a few walks.”

Beyond the socialisation of pets, Ricci also remarked on the special bonds that have been initiated through talk n dawdle, fulfilling the group’s purpose of bridging connections within the local community.

“The thing that’s really good about it is the women I’ve got to know through it have now made friends that perhaps they wouldn’t have had if they had not come along,” she said.

“So they go and have coffee together, and they go to movies. They see each other socially outside of it.

“So that’s what made me really happy.”

For Ricci and for many who attend, talk n dawdle embraces a secure environment where locals can get their steps in without worrying about their safety.

“With all the stuff going on in the world, it’s just lovely that there’s something that’s available to people where you can just be safe, because you’re in a huge number of people and you feel safe, people know each other and it’s just a nice bit of exercise,” she said.

“And people go home thinking, ‘the world’s not such a bad place’.”

Talk n Dawdle takes place at 10am every Wednesday at Wilson Botanic Park.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Looking Back

    Looking Back

    100 years ago 21 January 1926 Dandenong Baths The baths, which were of concrete, were completed, and were 60ft by 120ft., with a depth of 7ft. 6in. at one end…

  • Three arrested after Hampton Park aggravated home invasion

    Three arrested after Hampton Park aggravated home invasion

    Three teens from Casey and Greater Dandenong have been arrested following an aggravated home invasion in Hampton Park on the morning of Friday 16 January. It is alleged that three…

  • Panda Mart faces 130 charges over alleged unsafe electrical products

    Panda Mart faces 130 charges over alleged unsafe electrical products

    Cranbourne’s International discount retailer Panda Mart is facing 130 charges for electrical safety offences related to allegedly stocking dozens of dangerous lamp models and other household electrical goods, some that…

  • $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

    $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

    The $4 million redevelopment at Doveton Pool began on Tuesday 13 January, with the next phase of construction endeavouring to deliver modern and accessible facilities. The special ceremony was joined…

  • Knights succeed in big chase

    Knights succeed in big chase

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519206 The top of the table clash between Keysborough and Springvale South in DDCA Turf 3 was set to be an enthralling contest…and it…

  • EJ makes Masterful moves

    EJ makes Masterful moves

    Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the fifth race of his career…

  • Son’s Gallant performance as Pozman picks path to success

    Son’s Gallant performance as Pozman picks path to success

    Pakenham trainers Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman could almost have set up camp in the winners’ stall at Flemington over the years; but a regulation win in an $80,000 Benchmark-70…

  • Meaningful interactions through mobile clinic

    Meaningful interactions through mobile clinic

    It’s almost two months since Street Side Medics opened its mobile clinic in Dandenong but the impact reached is great. The team saw nine patients at the very first SSM…

  • Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    A driver was caught allegedly more than six times the limit after his efforts to convince police he was simply having a snooze in his car was thwarted by officers…

  • Bulls trample the Pirates

    Bulls trample the Pirates

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 451357 An incredible knock of 119 not out from opening batter Shaun Weir guided Dandenong West to a dominant nine-wicket win over Parkmore. It…