Narre Warren Fire Brigade hosts car wash fundraiser

As part of their fundraising initiative, Narre Warren Fire Brigade CFA will be holding a carwash fundraiser

The local brigade has asked the community to come by and support by bringing in their cars for a “good clean”.

The perfect storm of bushfires, wind and rain over the last week has resulted in many cars across Casey receiving a good dusting of smoke and dirt, meaning many vehicles are in need of a wash.

“Bring your car down for a good clean while supporting a great cause,” said the brigade’s social media post.

“All funds raised will go towards the construction of a new shed for our new catering truck, helping us better support our members and the community at events and emergencies.

“Every wash makes a difference, we hope to see you there!”.

The brigade will also be hosting a classic sausage sizzle available at the carwash.

The carwash will be held at Narre Warren Fire Station on Saturday 24 January, from 11am to 4pm.

