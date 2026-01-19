Monitors costing ratepayers small fortune

By Sahar Foladi

The state government has been criticised for the extension of municipal monitors at Kingston Council at an enormous cost of up to $1500 per day at the expense of ratepayers.

The six-month extension of two municipal monitors, John Tanner AM and John Watson comes after an interim report was lodged to the Minister for Local Government, Nick Staikos.

Kingston Council Mayor Georgina Oxley and CEO Peter Bean said Kingston had not been provided with the interim report or other information on any concerns that would warrant an extension.

“It’s unclear what the justification was for extending the Monitors, and Councillors are perplexed by the announcement.

“Nonetheless we will continue to provide the state-appointed Monitors with transparency on our strong processes, governance and decision-making,” Cr Oxley said.

“We will continue to lead our community with integrity, and without fear or favour, to deliver the vision for Kingston our community voted for.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the Kingston community with pride.”

A monitor was first announced in August last year days after a large public gathering against development at Rossdale golf course – a development opposed by Kingston Council.

As reported previously, Kingston has opposed a 941-dwelling proposal on the former Kingswood golf course – which has since been approved by the Government.

A long-term resident of 53 years and Save Kingswood Group president Kevin Poulter says, “Kingston is outraged.”

“The Kingston Council has been most helpful in trying to make the Kingswood development fit building standards and reasonable.

“However, considering the majority of councillors are independent, we believe the Allan Labor government has installed the monitors to intimidate and spy on the council.

“The monitors are not there to support resident’s interests, rather they are costing us a fortune.”

Both monitors can charge up to $1375 to $1540 including 12 per cent superannuation for each day they observe council and report to the Minister.

Monitors are entitled to claim 2-3 days per week and also a generous expense allowance.

Monitor John Watson has invoiced the Kingston Council an allowance of $21,131 for the period October and November last year, which totals to $23,667 after superannuation.

He also billed council $2275 for his meals, accommodation, travel expense which includes parking and toll fees and phone bills.

John Tanner is yet to invoice the council of his allowance or any related expenses other than $270 for his phone and software licence costs.

Liberal MP, Anne-Marie Hermans condemns the decision calling an “extraordinary oversight” by the government.

She slams the government for “imposing” the almost $300,000 expenses of the monitors for the next six-months amid cost-of-living crisis.

“This is money that could have gone towards paid lifeguards around Patterson River, a stepless overpass to the Mordialloc Yacht Club, and any number of local projects.

“Local residents have a right to expect that their elected representatives can make decisions free from unnecessary interference from state-appointed monitors especially when its appears to support government factional planning and oversight decisions.

“This extension sends a troubling signal: the State Government appears more interested in control than supporting local democracy.”

A Victorian Government spokesperson say final report from the municipal monitors will be provided to the Council and published on the LGV website “in due course” in contrast to the interim reports.

“Victorians expect their councils to maintain a high standard of processes and practices, and these monitors will help the council best serve the Kingston community.

“We are confident Mr Tanner and Mr Watson will continue to provide good governance and support for council’s decision-making procedures.”

Kingston Council CEO, Peter Bean says the Council had recorded a “very solid” first term by approving its four-year Council and Wellbeing Plan, delivering the annual budget, completion of mandatory training and more.

“Our community can be assured that the solid work of delivering over 100 services to our community continues around the clock.”

The monitors are said to assist council to “improve its governance processes and practices” to support council in service delivery, health and wellbeing of councillors and staff and council meeting procedures and decision making.