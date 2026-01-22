Man scarred by alleged New Year’s Eve stabbing

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
James following the attack, that he says changed his life. (Supplied)

A Hampton Park man says his “life has changed forever” after a horrifying alleged stabbing on the evening of New Years Eve at Pakenham Station.

James says he remembers watching his family surrounding him as he bled out, thinking that he was going to die after two men, known to the family, approached them.

He suffered a serious injury to his face and neck where he lost approximately three litres of blood and underwent extensive surgery to repair his nerve and muscles at Alfred Hospital.

The 38-year old father of three was on his way to watch the fireworks to ring in the new year with his ex partner, Nadene, children and friends before the alleged attack occurred.

Star News was told by authorities and James that the parties were known to each other before the incident occurred.

“These boys approached us, who had threatened our eldest son, who’s 13, earlier that day to stab him,” said Nadene.

“And our youngest yelled out to us that’s them.

“And they were looking directly at my eldest son, going in the direction of him.

“So James stood in front of them and you know, tried to get their attention onto him… and then the middle one had a machete and hit him straight across the face.”

Nadene says that James “was left to bleed out” as he waited over half an hour for the ambulance to arrive.

“Everyone was there, just having to watch him literally bleed out,” she said.

“There’s nothing we could do.”

Nearly one month later, James’ injury has healed, but he says the alleged assault has left behind the lingering trauma of the incident.

“To be honest, I thought I was actually gonna die there, right there,” he said.

“It’s changed me.”

James was put in a drug-induced coma for 12 hours, where they had to restitch his sciatic nerves, vessels and muscles in his cheek and ear.

“It’s changed me in a way that I can’t really even explain,” he said.

Authorities have told Star News that a search warrant at a Pakenham property was executed the following day at 12:30pm, where a 19-year old man and 16-year old boy were arrested, interviewed and later released pending further enquiries.

The family has now moved away from Pakenham to Casey, but the parents remain concerned about the future of their children, both calling for greater and stricter protection following the alleged crime.

“We’re scared if something’s not done, that it will be our kid that gets hurt,” said Nadene.

“I’m terrified for my kids, I don’t even want them in Pakenham anymore,” James added.

“And I’ve lived here my whole life, and don’t even want to be here.”

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage or any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to, crimestoppersvic.com.au

