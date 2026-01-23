Police van rammed, shots fired in Dandenong

Police have fired shots after a Jeep allegedly rammed their van and drove at the officers at a Dandenong motel on Thursday 22 January.

Officers say they spotted the Jeep with allegedly stolen plates travelling on Princes Highway about 8.05pm.

They followed the Jeep, before it came to a stop a short time later outside the motel.

The police van was allegedly rammed by the Jeep as it pulled up next to it.

The Jeep allegedly drove at speed towards two police officers who had got out of the van.

“Police discharged two shots at the vehicle, both striking the Jeep’s chassis,” a Victoria Police spokesperson stated.

“The alleged occupants were not injured.”

Two men, an 18-year-old from Seaford and a 38-year-old from South Melbourne, were arrested and were to be questioned by investigators.

One of the officers was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A crime scene was established.

Professional Standards Command will have oversight of the ongoing investigation, as is standard practice when a police firearm is discharged, the spokesperson stated.

Any footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au