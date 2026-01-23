DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Police van rammed, shots fired in Dandenong

Police van rammed, shots fired in Dandenong

Police have fired shots after a Jeep allegedly rammed their van and drove at the officers at a Dandenong motel on Thursday 22 January.

Officers say they spotted the Jeep with allegedly stolen plates travelling on Princes Highway about 8.05pm.

They followed the Jeep, before it came to a stop a short time later outside the motel.

The police van was allegedly rammed by the Jeep as it pulled up next to it.

The Jeep allegedly drove at speed towards two police officers who had got out of the van.

“Police discharged two shots at the vehicle, both striking the Jeep’s chassis,” a Victoria Police spokesperson stated.

“The alleged occupants were not injured.”

Two men, an 18-year-old from Seaford and a 38-year-old from South Melbourne, were arrested and were to be questioned by investigators.

One of the officers was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A crime scene was established.

Professional Standards Command will have oversight of the ongoing investigation, as is standard practice when a police firearm is discharged, the spokesperson stated.

Any footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Digital Editions

More News

  • Stay vigilant around water this long weekend

    Stay vigilant around water this long weekend

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 153243 Ambulance Victoria is urging people to take extra care in and around water this long weekend, as a spate of tragic drownings continue…

  • Road-safety first for schools

    Road-safety first for schools

    Casey Council has released a national-first road safety guide aimed at reducing child pedestrian injuries around schools. A Practical Guide to Safer School Precincts was launched at the newly-opened Kala…

  • Celebrating a good harvest

    Celebrating a good harvest

    Basking in sunshine, about 200 celebrated a Pongal harvest festival in Harmony Square, Dandenong on Sunday 18 January. Victorian Tamil Cultural Association staged the 32nd annual event, featuring drumming, dancing…

  • OPINION: The back-to-school survival guide for working mums

    OPINION: The back-to-school survival guide for working mums

    So, you survived Christmas and are limping to the finishing line as school holidays come to a close. You are expected to be ‘refreshed’ as you return to work, yet…

  • OPINION: How should Victorians celebrate Australia Day this year?

    OPINION: How should Victorians celebrate Australia Day this year?

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 434368 It is 2026, and Australia remains the only Commonwealth country without a national treaty with its Indigenous peoples. Other settler nations, such as…

  • Hunt for Casey’s most wanted

    Hunt for Casey’s most wanted

    Crime Stoppers Victoria has announced a blitz on Casey’s eight most wanted people. Collectively, they are wanted on 60 arrest warrants for offences including car theft, burglary, drugs and skipping…

  • Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’

    Federal Minister trolled with ‘blatant racism’

    Online trollers have flooded a Federal Minister’s social media posts with “blatant racism”, targeting posts featuring imam Ismet Purdic and the Pongal Festival in Dandenong. The Bruce MP and assistant…

  • OPINION: Why a Royal Commission on Antisemitism Risks Deepening Division, Not Ending It

    OPINION: Why a Royal Commission on Antisemitism Risks Deepening Division, Not Ending It

    Australia has announced a Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion following the Bondi terrorist attack. The intent is clear. Antisemitism is real. The grief is real. Jewish Australians deserve…

  • Man found dead in Dandenong Creek

    Man found dead in Dandenong Creek

    Victoria Police have found the dead body of a man in Dandenong on Tuesday 20 January. The man, yet to be formally identified, was located in the Dandenong Creek near…

  • What’s On

    What’s On

    Portrait Drawing Beginner-friendly in portrait drawing, with artist Ariel De Ramos. Materials provided. Library membership is required to register. – Tuesday 20 January, 10.30am-12pm, Keysborough Community Hub 10 Villiers Road,…