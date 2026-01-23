DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Soil clean-up wait continues

An asbestos-contaminated soil mound in Bangholme remains, with its clean-up deadline extended to late June. (Gary Sissons: 522112)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A giant asbestos-riddled soil mound in Bangholme’s Green Wedge still remains, despite an order for its removal by the end of 2025.

In the latest of a series of delays, Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Victoria has granted a six-month extension for operator ESI Projects Pty Ltd to remove the contaminated stockpile at 576 Frankston-Dandenong Road.

The revised deadline is 29 June this year.

“ESI has since provided information to EPA about its plans to remove the soil and applied for a six-month extension to the deadline,” an EPA spokesperson said.

“Due to the scale of the project, EPA approved this request. We will continue to monitor ESI’s progress.”

The supposed ‘clean fill’ mound comprises category B contamination – the second-highest level of hazardousness – including asbestos fragments.

In July 2024, residents at the neighbouring Willow Lodge retirement village and Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad, armed with soil test results, first raised the alarm.

After an investigation, EPA issued an order to clean-up by 28 February 2025, which was appealed by ESI.

In October, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) affirmed the EPA order with a 29 December deadline.

Willow Lodge residents, who live about 400 metres north of the mound, worry about the risk of contaminated soil dust during hot, windy conditions.

An EPA spokesperson said that the health risk to neighbours remained low.

According to ESI, remediation of the site could cost up to $6 million and cause its insolvency.

The operator recorded a $382,000 operating loss for the ten months up to 30 April, according to evidence at VCAT.

EPA southern metropolitan regional manager Viranga Abeywickrema recently told Star Journal that “alternative pathways” were available if ESI wound up.

“Victoria’s strong environmental laws provide alternative pathways to ensure that the liability of cleaning up pollution is borne by parties responsible for causing or permitting that pollution.

“EPA will continue to consider these alternative pathways as the need arises.”

ESI had a council-issued permit to accept ‘clean fill’ only on the site as well as an exclusive contract with landowner Jakupi Flowers to accept a minimum 400,000 cubic metres of soil over three years.

Last year, Greater Dandenong Council alleged ESI breached its permit, but is now silent on any enforcement action.

Greater Dandenong acting chief executive Sanjay Manivasagasivam said the council was “continuing to actively work” with the landowners on compliance with their planning permit for the soil pile.

“Council and the EPA also continue to communicate regarding the land.

“However each regulator has its own process and we aren’t involved with the EPA enforcement decision.”

