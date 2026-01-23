Total Fire Ban declared ahead of scorching conditions

A Total Fire Ban (TFB) has been declared for Saturday 24 January for all of Victoria as temperatures are set to soar in their late 30s and early 40s in parts of the state.

A TFB means no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight from 12.01am to 11.59pm on the day of the Total Fire Ban, unless it is extended.

A Country Fire Authority (CFA) statement released on Friday afternoon said that the state will experience severe heatwave conditions and elevated fire danger right across the long weekend into Tuesday.

As well as heat, north to north westerly winds will gust up to 60km/hr and cross central and western parts before changing to a gusty south westerly of up to 70km/hr in the late afternoon.

The statement also said that the conditions will make it a challenging day for firefighters in parts of the state.

CFA’s chief officer, Jason Heffernan said that the TFB has been declared due to the major fires that are still in the landscape and the chance for new fires to start and spread quickly.

“We understand it is a long weekend, and many Victorians will be enjoying the great outdoors, but we will be declaring several Total Fire Bans over the course of this heatwave event and with that comes shared responsibility,” Mr Heffernan said.

“With fires already in the landscape, communities hurting and healing, and emergency services still on the fireground, we’re asking people to follow the strict conditions associated with the Total Fire Bans.

“Over the next couple of days, have your bushfire plan ready to go, and have a conversation with your family so you all know what you are going to do in the event of a fire.”

He also urged Victorians to stay vigilant and to utilise the VicEmergency app for updates.

TFB restrictions include burning off, barbecues, outdoor cooking, lighting fire pits, braziers, chimineas or campfires and more.

For more information on restrictions please go to, cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/fire-bans-ratings-and-restrictions/can-i-or-cant-i