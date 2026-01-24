Pair charged after alleged police car ramming

Two men have been charged with after a police vehicle was allegedly repeatedly rammed at a Dandenong motel on Thursday 22 January.

An 18-year-old man from Seaford was charged with six counts of aggravated intentional exposure of emergency worker to risk by driving, car theft, handling stolen goods, possessing a prohibited weapon, unlicensed driving and dangerous driving.

He was expected to front Melbourne Magistrates’ Court the next day.

A 38-year-old from South Melbourne was charged with car theft, drug possession, handling stolen goods and possessing suspected proceeds of crime.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 5 June.

Police say they spotted and monitored a Jeep with alleged stolen plates travelling on Princes Highway about 8.05pm.

The Jeep came to a stop in a motel car park where it twice crashed head-on into the unmarked police car, injuring the officer in the driver’s seat, according to police.

A police officer exited their vehicle, before the Jeep allegedly drove at speed towards him and continued to crash into the police vehicle several more times.

The detective leading senior constable shot several times into the Jeep.

Numerous other police units arrived at the scene and took the Jeep’s two occupants into custody uninjured.

One officer was taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

A police spokesperson said Professional Standards Command would have oversight of the ongoing investigation, as is standard practice when a police firearm is discharged.

Any footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au