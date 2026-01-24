Teens flee stolen-car crash on Monash Freeway

Up to eight teen boys fled from a stolen car after a two-vehicle crash in Endeavour Hills on Saturday morning 24 January.

The allegedly stolen white Mazda 3 was spotted by other motorists driving erratically inbound on Monash Freeway.

It collided with a Mercedes SUV, causing it to flip on its roof just east of South Gippsland Highway about 10.25am.

One of the fleeing boys was caught by a member of the public, and held down until police arrived just after 10.25am.

The 15-year-old boy was to be interviewed by police.

The other seven teens fled into nearby bushland.

Air Wing was called to assist with their search but they were unable to be found.

The female driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was conveyed to hospital.

The Mazda was stolen from a car park in Noble Park on 30 December, police say.

While responding to the Endeavour Hills incident, police observed an allegedly stolen Nissan Navara stopped in the emergency lane on the Monash Freeway, Hallam.

As officers attempted to intercept the Nissan, the driver and passenger fled inbound in the vehicle.

A short time later, the Nissan collided into six vehicles on the freeway at the Belgrave Hallam Road off-ramp.

The driver and his passenger fled on foot.

Police say they were not in pursuit of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Officers are not aware of any injuries as a result of this incident.

No arrests have been made and police do not believe the two incidents are related.

The Nissan was stolen from a car park at the Cranbourne Railway Station on 20 January, police say.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or rimestoppersvic.com.au