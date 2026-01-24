Three accused of $24m drug smuggling attempt

Three men from Melbourne’s South East have been accused of allegedly trying to smuggle drugs with a street value of more than $24 million on an international flight into Australia.

A Narre Warren man, 22, a Berwick man, 22, and a Wheelers Hill man, 22, were intercepted by Australian Border Force officers, who X-rayed the group’s luggage on arrival from Thailand into Sydney Airport on Friday afternoon, 23 January.

The officers searched the suitcases and allegedly found dozens of individual shrink-wrapped bricks which contained a white substance.

ABF presumptive testing returned a positive result for methamphetamine and heroin, with an estimated weight of 34kg of heroin and 8kg of methamphetamine detected.

This amount of heroin, had it reached the Australian community, had an estimated street value of about $17 million, with the potential for about 170,000 street-level deals, according to Australian Federal Police.

The methamphetamine had an estimated street value of $7.4 million, with the potential for about 80,000 street-level deals, the AFP stated.

AFP officers arrested the men, who were each charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug and possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug.

The offences carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The trio were expected to front a NSW Local Court on 24 January.

AFP Detective Superintendent Morgen Blunden said illicit drugs were destructive and harmful to the community, with the AFP and its law enforcement partners committed to disrupting criminals from attempting to import illicit substances into the country.

“Australian airports are not gateways for drug importations for criminal syndicates – anyone attempting to conceal illicit substances and enter our country will be caught and prosecuted,” Det Supt Blunden said.

“This alleged attempt of not one – but three – alleged drug mules attempting to import illicit substances into our country is brazen.

“These arrests should serve as a serious warning to the organised criminal networks involved, the AFP, together with our law enforcement partners are ready, and waiting, to disrupt your illicit operations.

“We are committed to defending Australia from drug trafficking, and disrupting the criminals attempting to profit at the expense and suffering of the community.”

ABF Acting Superintendent Neil Singh said the brazen nature of criminal syndicates attempting to smuggle multiple consignments at once shows the extreme lengths they will go.

“Criminal syndicates, by their very nature, exploit vulnerable people and will undertake whatever means necessary to import drugs into our country,” Acting Supt Singh said.

“They only care about turning a profit, they turn a blind eye to the damage and harm these substances cause to the community.

“The Australian border is our most critical national asset, and our ABF officers will continue to work around the clock to ensure it remains a hostile environment for those doing the wrong thing.”