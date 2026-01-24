Looking Back

100 years ago

28 January 1926

OBSERVATIONS

Dandenong citizens have received strict instructions from the ineffective and irritating Water Commission not to water their gardens with a hose, owing to the alleged and inexcusable scarcity of water. As far as the “Journal” knows, nothing was mentioned about watering cans, tubs, buckets, barrels, demi-johns and so on, and it seemed safe to use these until further orders.

50 years ago

22 January 1976

BIG FIGHT KO’D

The Australian bantamweight title fight planned for Dandenong’s Shepley Oval has been KO’d. Dandenong council has decided against the fight being held at Shepley Oval, saying the ground was needed for cricket. The fight was to be held between the Victorian champion Guinea Hillier, Doveton and Australian champion, Brian Roberts, of NSW. Hillier’s trainer and manager, Mr Schofield said he was “amazed at councils’ apathy” toward local charity and sportsmen. Promoters had offered five percent of the takings to a local charity nominated by council. A disgusted and upset Mr Schofield said that after many setbacks and personal financial loss, this was “the last straw.” He talked about quitting his gym at Pot Black Family Amusement Centre in Thomas Street Dandenong and concentrating on his plastering business. As well as training many local teenagers, Schofield is mentor to Stan Bogavic and Tony McNeil who have been invited to train with the Victorian squad with this year’s Olympics in mind.

20 years ago

30 January 2006

City’s finest respond to fires

Volunteer firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty last week, travelling from Dandenong’s CFA headquarters to Gippsland to help fight bushfires that threatened several towns. Up to 60 strike teams from the Dandenong CFA, working on rotation, fought fires at Anakie, Erica and Brisbane Ranges. One of Dandenong’s unsung heroes was 20-year veteran Keith Pakenham. “So far my holidays have been spent fighting fires, but for every volunteer firefighter, it’s about going where and when you are needed,” he said.

5 years ago

26 January 2021

Pillars honoured

This year’s Australia Day honours list includes three pillars of the Greater Dandenong community receiving Order of Australia Medals. Former mayor and councillor Frank Holohan received his honour “for service to the community of Dandenong and to local government”. Joe Rechichi was awarded “for service to the community through charitable initiatives”. Leslie Hughes was awarded “for service to veterans and in the community”. Mr Holohan served as Mayor of Dandenong on two occasions and is known for his work with the City of Dandenong Housing co-operative, the Dandenong Sewerage Authority, Dandenong Valley Authority and is a life governor of the Dandenong Hospital. Mr Hughes is a life member of the Dandenong–Cranbourne sub-branch of the RSL and has served as a volunteer for the ANZAC and Poppy Appeals. Mr Rechichi is well known as the President of the Springvale Benevolent Society, having been its head since 2002.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society