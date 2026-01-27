DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Drumming, dancing and community dialogue mark Australia Day festivities

Uncle Mark Brown during the smoking ceremony.
by Jensy Callimootoo

As the sun beamed and the heat began to rise in the late morning of January 26, Bunurong Senior Elder, Uncle Mark Brown commenced a moving Welcome to Country at Hallam Recreation Reserve Hall.

“As we gather here today, we recognise this ceremony as part of our shared journey of reconciliation,” said Uncle Mark.

“And a shared understanding and acknowledging that encompasses the deep ritual heritage of the Bunurong people of the Kulin Nations.

“We strive to foster mutual respect, cultural exchange and the celebration of diversity.”

The event, marking Australia Day was hosted by Future Drumming Percussion Band, a relatively new and dynamic youth drumming group, with over 100 people from the community attending.

Linda, an organiser of the event, said that the group was looking forward to bringing many communities together on the national holiday.

Indigenous musician, Ganga Giri, performed the didgeridoo alongside leading cultural storyteller and presenter, Gumaroy Newman.

Ahead of his song, Come Together, Ganga Giri acknowledged those in attendance, emphasising the impact of community.

“I’d like to acknowledge each and every one of you here today, because we make up Australia.

“We are on this journey together to care for the country.”

Also in attendance were local MPs, including Belinda Wilson and Lee Tarlamis.

With the Welcome to Country kicking the event off, attendees were able to sit, watch and look on as the multicultural drumming parade began.

From the pounding drummer performance to the cultural dancing, including a traditional Egyptian belly dance, traditional Latin dance and a musical dialogue of piano and flute.

Much like the words that Uncle Mark championed at the beginning of the event as talented performers took the stage, dipped with the rich history of several cultures, the space was filled with rhythm and energy to ignite the national day.

