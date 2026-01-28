DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Ramadan Night Markets coming to Casey

Last year's stalls were very busy. (Gary Sissons: 467847)

After a successful run in Dandenong, the Ramadan night market is now coming to Casey for two special nights in February 2026.

The Bright Community Organisation is expanding the community event, with promises of rich celebrations of culture, diverse food vendors and stalls and a chance to connect with the community.

Observed by Muslims worldwide, this year’s Ramadan will begin on 16 February as a month of fasting, communal prayer and reflection within the community.

While the festivities in Dandenong will be taking place over 16 days, on 24 February and 26 February, Casey locals are also able to bask in the celebrations a little closer to home.

Bruce MP, Julian Hill said that the 2026 Ramadan Markets were planning to be “bigger and better” than it has ever been in the previous years.

The location of the market in Casey is yet to be revealed.

