DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Bitey arrest following collision of alleged stolen vehicle

Bitey arrest following collision of alleged stolen vehicle

Victoria Police arrested two people following a crash in Hallam last Thursday on 22 January just before 7am.

The alleged stolen vehicle crashed into a tree and some industrial bins on Wedgewood road.

Witnesses and passersby detained the 23-year old driver until law enforcement arrived, wherein the male driver bit one of the passersby while being restrained.

The male driver from Doveton and a 22-year old Narre Warren woman were arrested at the scene.

The woman has been charged and bailed on drug related offending to Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 3 July.

The man has been released pending summons for drug and assault related matters.

A video of the incident posted on social media shows the black Nissan Patrol speeding down Wedgewood road before colliding with a fence, trees and industrial bins.

