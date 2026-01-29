Gunmen invade Clyde North home

Police are appealing for public assistance following a frightening and violent aggravated home invasion in Clyde North last week.

Two unknown men reportedly pulled up in a vehicle on Aintree Close at about 2.20am on Friday 23 January.

They gained access to a home garage on Yellowstone Avenue in what police say was an opportunistic crime.

One of the victims Rodney, 58, couldn’t sleep, so he went downstairs and had a cigarette.

He opened the garage door just a little, and then several minutes later, two unknown men barged in.

They pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him if he didn’t hand over car keys.

One of the intruders knocked him down, leaving him with a puffy and swollen face.

His wife Annie-Maureen, 59, was woken in bed by the same intruders demanding the keys.

“I’m a grumpy waker. And I was like what the hell is he opening all the lights for?

“I just looked up and there were two guns in my face.”

The intruders made off with a wallet and garage fob, but were unable to steal the victim’s vehicle as it was fitted with a club lock.

They were last seen fleeing the scene in what was believed to be a maroon-coloured sedan, towards Patterson Road.

Annie-Maureen grabbed a baseball bat from next to the bed and went downstairs.

She found Rodney swaying on his feet in the garage.

“They’re absolute scum of the earth,” she said of the intruders.

“Everybody’s working hard. Everyone’s finding it difficult to survive. You just don’t do that.

“It’s not the country that I thought I was happy with at the moment. You should all feel safe like we did when we were young.”

“Nowadays, you just have to even look after yourself before you unlock your car. In the shopping centre, I made sure I have to look around me because I feel unsafe.

“And now I feel even more unsafe. I went to work this morning, and someone just walked through the door, and I just shot through the roof.

“It will take time for me to recover from this.”

Annie-Maureen said the offender’s blue eyes kept playing around in her head.

“Just the blue eyes that were just staring at me, poking out of its head and insanely upset. I can’t get his eyes out of my head,” she said.

Investigators have released CCTV and digital composite images of two men who they believe can assist the investigation.

The first offender is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, aged in his early 20s, approximately 180cm tall with a tanned complexion and blue eyes.

He was seen wearing a black hoodie and a black surgical mask at the time of the offence.

The second offender is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, aged in his late teens, and approximately 180cm tall with blue eyes.

He was seen wearing a black ski mask and a black hoodie at the time of the offence.

Detective Senior Constable Candice Taylor of Southern Region Crime Squad said this aggravated home invasion would have been absolutely terrifying for the residents of the property.

“No one expects to be threatened with a weapon, or to wake up with two violent males making demands in your house at 2am,” she said.

“We are urging anyone with information, or who might recognise these males, to come forward and speak to police.”

Any information or footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au