Kingston Cr lodges ‘stop bullying’ action against Monitor

by Sahar Foladi

A Kingston councillor has lodged legal action against one of the state-government appointed municipal monitors at the council.

A ‘stop bullying’ order has been sought against John Tanner AM at the Fair Work Commission by independent councillor, Caroline White, who has stopped attending council meetings in-person opting for online attendance instead.

A mediation is set by the Commission for the two parties as the desired outcome. If mediation is unreachable, a formal hearing and orders will be executed if the Commission’s satisfied that bullying occurred.

Kingston City Council has stated it is aware of the legal matter and unable to comment further at this time.

“Regardless, we remain committed to ensuring that all staff, the councillors and the monitors can carry out their roles in a safe, respectful, and professional environment, with appropriate support available where needed.”

Minister for Local Government, Nick Staikos, has refused to comment on the matter as it is before the Commission.

Mr Tanner was first appointed by the state government to the council in August last year followed by a second monitor, John Watson.

This came days after a large public gathering against development at Rossdale golf course – a development opposed by Kingston Council.

Kingston has also opposed a 941-dwelling proposal on the former Kingswood golf course – which has since been approved by the Government.

A long-term resident of 53 years at Dingley Village and president of the Save Kingswood Group Incorporated, Kevin Poulter describes the situation like a “hostile school teacher looking over your shoulder during an exam,” and the appointment of monitors as “political bullying.”

“Councillors feel obligated to not speak their mind with no reservation, always aware every detail is going to Spring Street.

“That is not democracy. That is not what residents voted for.

“It’s political bullying, likely due to Government forcing an intense density ghetto on Kingswood, Dingley Village.”

He says Kingston Council, despite its councillors with various political aspirations and “argy-bargy,” achieve and manage.

As reported previously by Star Journal, their appointments were extended until June 2026 by Local Government Minister Nick Staikos, after a secret interim report was filed by the monitors.

In a letter to the Kingston mayor dated 19 December last year, Mr Staikos stated he would extend the monitors’ appointment, saying he is “concerned” that the range of behavioural, cultural and “governance deficiencies” observed and reported by the municipal monitors at the council won’t be resolved by 31 December, when their appointments were due to end.

The letter outlined those concerns to be inappropriate councillor conduct during council meetings and councillor briefing sessions including disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair, councillors and the staff, “reluctance” by some councillors to raise concerns about councillor conduct including municipal monitors, and inefficiencies in council’s governance rules.

The legitimacy of the monitors and their extension had been raised by Kingston residents and Liberal MPs Anne-Marie Hermans and Bev McArthur, who is opposition spokesperson for local government and the Opposition leader in the Legislative Council.

Ms McArthur told Parliament in December last year that Mr Staikos was using the monitors to “seize control, discredit opponents and protect and reward factional allies”. She also questioned the monitors’ “deliberately broad and opaque” terms of reference.

“Rather than observing and supporting good governance, the monitors have inserted themselves into internal politics, interfered in council meetings and treated capable women councillors with disrespect.

“In one example they attempted to table their own report during a council meeting, something well outside their remit.

“When told this would be inappropriate, a monitor threatened that refusing to comply would not be viewed well and would be adversely reflected in their final report to the minister.

“Meanwhile the same monitors have conveniently ignored the behaviour of a factionally aligned Labor councillor who publicly abused both the mayor and the deputy mayor in front of witnesses.

“One monitor is now even subject to potential legal action after a female councillor sought a stop bullying order through the Fair Work Commission.”

Ms McArthur said in Parliament that the monitors were “never needed” as the council is led by an experienced CEO Peter Bean and a four-time mayor, Georgina Oxley.

“The only governance problems originate from one or two Labor councillors who are either frequently absent at ratepayer cost or causing disruption in the chamber.”

Both monitors were contacted with questions about the allegations.