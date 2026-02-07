Two men arrested after Wallace Road assault

Two men have been arrested following an assault in Cranbourne on the morning of Friday 6 February.

Officers responded to reports of three men involved in a physical altercation on Wallace Road at about 10am.

It is alleged that one of the men was struck with a baton.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two men were arrested near the scene.

The pair have been taken to the hospital under police guard for observation.

They will be interviewed by detectives.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information or footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au