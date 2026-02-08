Food for thought ahead of bigger Ramadan Night Market

by Sahar Foladi

Excitement grows ahead of the upcoming three-week Ramadan Night Market that promises to be bigger and better, but existing traders in Dandenong have raised a string of concerns including higher fees.

The popular event is highly commended by traders on Thomas Street and the wider community, especially on the back of a stunningly successful debut last year.

However, some are criticising a lack of consultation with businesses and the imposing of stall fees on the locale’s existing traders.

Ahead of an expanded three-week event, traders on Thomas Street say there was no consultation by the not-for-profit organiser Bright Community Organisation nor Greater Dandenong Council.

They say its “unfair” that businesses in the area are forced to just accept the planned event, given the impacts of blocked-off roads and parking issues which would potentially deter their customers.

Mehdi from Sahar Takeaway restaurant says a council staffer reached out to the restaurant last month inviting them to participate in an information session and to submit for a stall.

He says it was more “informing” them rather than a consultation or seeking feedback from the traders.

They weren’t impacted last year at all as they have their own customers but with 1 million people expected at this year’s “bigger and better” event, he is concerned.

“This year’s (event) stretches from the start to end of Thomas Street, and Scott Street will be blocked. So I think it’ll be difficult for our regular customers to come during iftar (time to break their fast) and have access to car parks and multi-level parking next to us.

“(But) personally, it’s a good event. Everyone gathers, there’s a variety of food – an event that brings everyone together.”

Council’s CEO, Jacqui Weatherill says responsibility for consultation sits with the organisers of the event, not the council.

“At Greater Dandenong City Council, we welcome over 200 community events a year.

“We are champions for well-organised, safe, and successful events including the Ramadan Night Market.

“We recommended event organisers engage with the business community prior to last year’s inaugural event.”

According to the CEO, food traders at the event were invited to an information session with Council on Monday 22 December, “to support local businesses in meeting requirements” to operate at the event.

Another information session was held on Tuesday 3 February on safety and compliance standards for those taking part, a virtual session is planned for Monday 9 February.

“Council wants to ensure the event is safe and successful, and that everyone has clear information in plenty of time,” Ms Weatherill says.

Bright Community Organisation founder and president, Ahmad Ghowsi says businesses were consulted late last year, informed about the event and told how they can participate as stallholders.

He says both the organisation and the council have prioritised Thomas Street traders if they decided to have a stall at the event.

“Some have chosen to be part of the event and they have already completed their applications.

“Some declined due to the massive foot traffic received during those 16 nights and (they were) lacking in capacity to run their shops and the stall.”

Abdul Najafi, from Nili Investment based on Lonsdale Street in Dandenong, took to social media to express his concerns.

He told Star Journal that existing traders should have been consulted to build “trust” and “help ensure the event benefits everyone”.

“Any cultural or community event is positive but it’s not just about having the events it’s about creating the right impact.

“Simply copying models like the Lakemba Night without adapting to our local needs won’t help much.

“What we need is a respectful, inclusive and positive space that truly benefits our community.”

A restaurant owner, Mr Mophammadi says he booked two spots for the event, costing him more than $10,000 for 16 nights. Unable to afford it, he withdrew one of the applications but is now thinking of withdrawing altogether.

Traders suggest that stall fees should be waived or at least decreased for existing traders in the area.

“We bear all the challenges of this bazaar, tax, GST, car park issues and they want to block all the roads and parking.

“That’s not in our hands, we weren’t consulted,” Mr Mohammadi says.

He says, the parking issues would have been raised had there been a consultation with traders.

Mustafa Karimi, from Addiction restaurant grew up in Sydney attending the Lakemba Night Market before he made the permanent shift to Melbourne.

Speaking on the costs, he says, “people make their own choice whether to have a stall or not.”

However, Mujtaba from the Bamyan Grocery store says traders don’t have an ultimate choice as they have to make the “sacrifices” anyway.

“We have our own customers who want to come down, but with the roads blocked, increased parking issues, we become unsure if we will make any profit.

“We can’t put our groceries or food outside, it’s only the fast-food (outlets) that profit.

“If customers want to visit a restaurant in the area, they won’t find parking or have to walk a long distance to the shop.

“Restaurants will lose money, they won’t have any customers. Instead, they’ll sit inside watching the event outside.”

Bamyan grocery store on Thomas Street participated last year as a stallholder selling fresh kebabs.

They were charged a maximum of $3000 for nine nights compared to this year’s $13,000-plus for 16 nights, 3×6 premium package.

However, organiser Mr Ghowsi says the fees charged per day is the standard but because the event is extended to 16 nights this year, traders are taken aback by the accumulated fee.

Executive directors of the Bright Community Organisation say their fees are reasonable for an event of such scale and capacity, saying its similar to other events like the Chinese Lunar New Year held by SABA annually in Springvale and the Nawroz Festival in Dandenong.

“The Bright Community Organisation is a non-for-profit organisation, we invest whatever funds we receive back into the event,” Hassan Maqsoodi says.

“In comparison to the Lakemba Nights and other similar local events, I think we’re charging less and it’s very reasonable.”

Executive director, Ali Ibrahimi says the organisation must cover costs of more than $1 million for an event of such a scale, including traffic control, electricity bills, security, generators and potentially Victoria Police’s presence to name a few.

“We definitely have something bigger and better this year compared to last year’s success.

“Our team always strives towards improving the event to better cater the wider community.

“The government funding, sponsors for the event doesn’t come close to the amount of bills stacking up for an event of this capacity.”

After the crowd of 350,000 estimated last year, the Federal Government quickly announced funding of $225,000.

City of Greater Dandenong Council has also chipped in $97,200 in support while Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams is said to be working hard to secure state funding for the event.

The event is set to be bigger and better kicking off from every Thursday to Sunday 19 February until Sunday 15 March, 7pm to 12am.

It will also expand into Casey for two nights on 24-25 February.

As reported previously by Star Journal, a total of 145 stallholders have so far registered, compared to 85 vendors last year while hundreds of expression of interests is registered with the organisation.

The market will stretch over 430 metres this year, more than doubling last year’s 180-metre footprint.