Minister’s warm welcome to Wellsprings

Wellsprings for Women welcomed the Federal Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Dr Anne Aly, who saw first hand the South East-based centre’s efforts to create community connection, empower women and celebrate cultural diversity.

Dr Aly’s visit follows her recent address Reimagining Multiculturalism at Deakin University, where she called for an Australia that “moves beyond tolerance to genuine belonging”.

Her vision of a society grounded in empathy, equality, and shared humanity strongly reflects Wellsprings’ mission, says its chief executive Dalal Smiley.

“Dr Aly’s message about reimagining multiculturalism speaks directly to the work we do each day.

“At Wellsprings, we see the power of belonging in action — when women from diverse backgrounds are given a voice, connections flourish, and communities grow stronger.

“This visit was critical in showing support to our communities who have been experiencing profound anxiety, nervousness and bruised sense of belonging as a result of growing global and national conflicts, deepened divisions and increased racism ”

During her visit, Dr Aly met with participants, staff, and volunteers to hear personal stories of resilience, learning, and empowerment.

For nearly three decades, Wellsprings for Women has provided a safe and welcoming space in Dandenong where women’s voices are heard, their potential is nurtured, and their contributions are celebrated — embodying the very essence of reimagined multiculturalism in action.