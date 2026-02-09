EPA, Veolia at odds over toxic-waste cell

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The state’s pollution watchdog says it remains opposed to a new toxic-waste cell at a controversial hazardous-waste landfill at Taylors Road, Lyndhurst.

In July, Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) rejected tip operator Veolia’s application to build Cell 21, out of concerns that it would exceed overall licenced levels of toxic waste at the site.

“We are concerned construction of the cell would cause Veolia to breach its operating licence, which states that reportable priority waste must not make up more than 35 per cent of all waste deposited at the facility,” an EPA spokesperson said.

“Discussions with the company about licensing issues are ongoing.

“EPA will not consider further applications for cell construction until these are resolved.”

Opponents, including Greater Dandenong Council, have called for the landfill’s closure due to public health concerns for nearby residents and workers.

These calls intensified after a series of EPA orders and a fine over breaches at Lyndhurst in 2023 and 2024, including issues with leachate (wastewater), dust and landfill gas.

Cell 21 would extend the lifetime of Victoria’s only landfill that is licenced for Category B hazardous waste, according to opponents.

In a statement to Star Journal, Veolia stated it would take about six years to fill Cell 21, but this depended on market demand.

“Taylors Road Resource Recovery Precinct is a vital part of Victoria’s waste management system,” a Veolia spokesperson said.

“It provides the only disposal option for reportable priority waste, such as contaminated packaging, non recoverable packaging, and non-treatable contaminated soils in the state.

“The construction of Cell 21 ensures these materials can be disposed of until other alternatives can be found.”

The cell’s double composite-liner design exceeds the EPA best practice environmental management standard, Veolia stated.

At a community reference group meeting last year, Veolia stated it does not have a “sunset clause” for Lyndhurst landfill.

“The State Government has concerns about the site closing”, a Veolia representative told the meeting.

“Veolia is in discussions with the government regarding the need to build the final cell, Cell 21, because the state needs it for the reportable priority waste,” the minutes recorded.

A previous Labor State Government had vowed to close the landfill by 2020, but it now leaves the timeline to Veolia and the EPA.

“The Victorian Recycling Infrastructure Plan sets out the direction for our state’s residual waste infrastructure including constraints for processing higher risk hazardous waste,” a government spokesperson said.

“The plan also highlights the importance of existing facilities operating in accordance with their strict permissions and licenses to protect the community.”

Greater Dandenong city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said the council was committed to seeing the landfill closed “as soon as possible”.

He said if a new application for Cell 21 was made to the EPA, the council would review it and “potentially provide a response at that time”.