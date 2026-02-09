DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » EPA, Veolia at odds over toxic-waste cell

EPA, Veolia at odds over toxic-waste cell

The toxic-waste landfill, viewed from nearby factories at National Drive, Dandenong South. (Gary Sissons: 228738)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The state’s pollution watchdog says it remains opposed to a new toxic-waste cell at a controversial hazardous-waste landfill at Taylors Road, Lyndhurst.

In July, Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) rejected tip operator Veolia’s application to build Cell 21, out of concerns that it would exceed overall licenced levels of toxic waste at the site.

“We are concerned construction of the cell would cause Veolia to breach its operating licence, which states that reportable priority waste must not make up more than 35 per cent of all waste deposited at the facility,” an EPA spokesperson said.

“Discussions with the company about licensing issues are ongoing.

“EPA will not consider further applications for cell construction until these are resolved.”

Opponents, including Greater Dandenong Council, have called for the landfill’s closure due to public health concerns for nearby residents and workers.

These calls intensified after a series of EPA orders and a fine over breaches at Lyndhurst in 2023 and 2024, including issues with leachate (wastewater), dust and landfill gas.

Cell 21 would extend the lifetime of Victoria’s only landfill that is licenced for Category B hazardous waste, according to opponents.

In a statement to Star Journal, Veolia stated it would take about six years to fill Cell 21, but this depended on market demand.

“Taylors Road Resource Recovery Precinct is a vital part of Victoria’s waste management system,” a Veolia spokesperson said.

“It provides the only disposal option for reportable priority waste, such as contaminated packaging, non recoverable packaging, and non-treatable contaminated soils in the state.

“The construction of Cell 21 ensures these materials can be disposed of until other alternatives can be found.”

The cell’s double composite-liner design exceeds the EPA best practice environmental management standard, Veolia stated.

At a community reference group meeting last year, Veolia stated it does not have a “sunset clause” for Lyndhurst landfill.

“The State Government has concerns about the site closing”, a Veolia representative told the meeting.

“Veolia is in discussions with the government regarding the need to build the final cell, Cell 21, because the state needs it for the reportable priority waste,” the minutes recorded.

A previous Labor State Government had vowed to close the landfill by 2020, but it now leaves the timeline to Veolia and the EPA.

“The Victorian Recycling Infrastructure Plan sets out the direction for our state’s residual waste infrastructure including constraints for processing higher risk hazardous waste,” a government spokesperson said.

“The plan also highlights the importance of existing facilities operating in accordance with their strict permissions and licenses to protect the community.”

Greater Dandenong city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said the council was committed to seeing the landfill closed “as soon as possible”.

He said if a new application for Cell 21 was made to the EPA, the council would review it and “potentially provide a response at that time”.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Food for thought ahead of bigger Ramadan Night Market

    Food for thought ahead of bigger Ramadan Night Market

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 Excitement grows ahead of the upcoming three-week Ramadan Night Market that promises to be bigger and better, but existing traders in Dandenong have…

  • Two men arrested after Wallace Road assault

    Two men arrested after Wallace Road assault

    Two men have been arrested following an assault in Cranbourne on the morning of Friday 6 February. Officers responded to reports of three men involved in a physical altercation on…

  • Opposition inquiry call rejected after peak-hour train disruption

    Opposition inquiry call rejected after peak-hour train disruption

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 183562 The State Opposition has called for a formal inquiry into Tuesday 3 February rail network disruption, where peak-hour disruption left thousands of Cranbourne…

  • Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters

    Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters

    Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive has taken them close to…

  • Looking Back

    Looking Back

    100 years ago 11 February 1926 The new “Keep to the Left Rule”, which the Dandenong Shire Council has not brought into force, is not very strictly observed in the…

  • What’s On

    What’s On

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 390730 Victorian Mosque Open Day Mosques open their doors to visitors on this annual open day organised by Islamic Council of Victoria. Venues include…

  • The power of self-acceptance

    The power of self-acceptance

    Intrinsic in feelings of hope is the acceptance of the self and then the acceptance of the situation with the faith that there is some benefit in it. This attitude…

  • Jail for armed carjacker targeting elderly driver

    Jail for armed carjacker targeting elderly driver

    A would-be carjacker who held a screwdriver to his elderly victim’s neck and threatened to kill him in a home driveway in Keysborough has been jailed. Petap Kong, 31, of…

  • Letter-to-the-editor: Who will grow the trees?

    Letter-to-the-editor: Who will grow the trees?

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492338 This summer’s repeated 40-degree days have made one thing unavoidable: Melbourne’s suburbs are heating up, and trees are no longer decorative extras. Councils…

  • Bail plan flagged for accused teacher

    Bail plan flagged for accused teacher

    A former teacher accused of stabbing a principal at Keysborough Secondary College may require involuntary mental health treatment, a defence lawyer has told court. Kim Ramchen, 37, of Mulgrave, appeared…