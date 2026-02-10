DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Two men charged as part of Doveton non-fatal shooting investigation

Two men charged as part of Doveton non-fatal shooting investigation

Charges laid as investigation continues into Doveton shooting. (File: 206998)

Detectives from the Armed Crime Squad have charged two men as part of an ongoing investigation into a non-fatal shooting in Doveton last year.

Emergency services were initially called about 2pm on 30 October following reports of a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Paperbark Avenue.

A 35-year-old Pakenham man was subsequently located injured sitting in the front passenger seat of a black Mazda sedan.

He was then taken to hospital with serious injuries to his lower body.

It’s believed there was one or two more people in the Mazda with the injured man, however they left before police arrived.

Police will allege the Mazda was seen just after 1.45pm that day on Harmer Road in Hallam, driving erratically with a black Holden.

Witnesses have told police that occupants of the vehicles were involved in an altercation, including threatening each other with firearms.

Detectives are yet to locate the Holden, including its occupants, and are still working to establish its movements before and after the shooting.

A 39-year-old Keysborough man was arrested and charged in Cheltenham on 31 October in relation to the incident.

As part of their investigation detectives executed a search warrant at a business in Pakenham on 22 January and seized a number of items including firearms, ammunition and stolen goods.

On Friday 6 February detectives from the Armed Crime Squad executed further search warrants at properties in Pakenham, Clyde and Knoxfield.

They arrested a 48-year-old Pakenham man.

He was charged with 37 offences including trafficking of firearms, possess firearms and possess ammunition.

He was presented to Melbourne Magistrates’ Court and bailed to appear on 24 April 2026.

Police also arrested a 36-year-old Clyde man.

He has been charged with weapons offences and possess stolen goods and bailed to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.

Detectives continue to treat the Doveton incident as targeted and that the parties involved are known to each other.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information about the incident and the movements of the vehicles is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Digital Editions

More News

  • Cobras convincing as new MDL season rolls around

    Cobras convincing as new MDL season rolls around

    Dartboards have been illuminated for the first time in 2026 with an exciting new season of the Mountain Dart League kicking off on Friday night. In Division 1, the big…

  • Scientist eyes clean hydrogen future

    Scientist eyes clean hydrogen future

    A Noble Park scientist who is forging world-first hydrogen-energy technology has been awarded City of Greater Dandenong’s Sustainability Award. Suraj Loomba, who arrived in Australia on a student visa in…

  • Rates arrears drop as flexible approach pays off

    Rates arrears drop as flexible approach pays off

    Greater Dandenong Council says it’s bucking the trend with fewer ratepayers in arrears. This is despite more ratepayers are doing it tough – with 134 applying for hardship relief as…

  • EPA, Veolia at odds over toxic-waste cell

    EPA, Veolia at odds over toxic-waste cell

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 228738 The state’s pollution watchdog says it remains opposed to a new toxic-waste cell at a controversial hazardous-waste landfill at Taylors Road, Lyndhurst. In…

  • Scope is Supporting You to Live the Life You Choose

    Scope is Supporting You to Live the Life You Choose

    For over 75 years, Scope has been a trusted supporter of people with disability, empowering them to grow in confidence and live the life they choose. With a strong focus…

  • Solution for Kirkham Rd truck blight

    Solution for Kirkham Rd truck blight

    A route revamp is underway after trucks were being detoured to one of Dandenong’s “worst roundabouts” due to level-crossing removal works. Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti said more trucks were…

  • Pair charged after alleged hammer assault

    Pair charged after alleged hammer assault

    A pair have been charged after a man was allegedly struck with a hammer in Cranbourne on Friday 6 February. Casey CIU detectives say the man was involved in a…

  • Traders nervous ahead of Dandenong Market revamp

    Traders nervous ahead of Dandenong Market revamp

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 513538 Traders at the Dandenong Market’s Bazaar are uncertain of their future as a Bazaar Revitalisation Plan rolls out with speed. Greater Dandenong Council…

  • Minister’s warm welcome to Wellsprings

    Minister’s warm welcome to Wellsprings

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 532816 Wellsprings for Women welcomed the Federal Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Dr Anne Aly, who saw first hand the South East-based centre’s efforts to…

  • Food for thought ahead of bigger Ramadan Night Market

    Food for thought ahead of bigger Ramadan Night Market

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 Excitement grows ahead of the upcoming three-week Ramadan Night Market that promises to be bigger and better, but existing traders in Dandenong have…