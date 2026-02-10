Two men charged as part of Doveton non-fatal shooting investigation

Detectives from the Armed Crime Squad have charged two men as part of an ongoing investigation into a non-fatal shooting in Doveton last year.

Emergency services were initially called about 2pm on 30 October following reports of a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle on Paperbark Avenue.

A 35-year-old Pakenham man was subsequently located injured sitting in the front passenger seat of a black Mazda sedan.

He was then taken to hospital with serious injuries to his lower body.

It’s believed there was one or two more people in the Mazda with the injured man, however they left before police arrived.

Police will allege the Mazda was seen just after 1.45pm that day on Harmer Road in Hallam, driving erratically with a black Holden.

Witnesses have told police that occupants of the vehicles were involved in an altercation, including threatening each other with firearms.

Detectives are yet to locate the Holden, including its occupants, and are still working to establish its movements before and after the shooting.

A 39-year-old Keysborough man was arrested and charged in Cheltenham on 31 October in relation to the incident.

As part of their investigation detectives executed a search warrant at a business in Pakenham on 22 January and seized a number of items including firearms, ammunition and stolen goods.

On Friday 6 February detectives from the Armed Crime Squad executed further search warrants at properties in Pakenham, Clyde and Knoxfield.

They arrested a 48-year-old Pakenham man.

He was charged with 37 offences including trafficking of firearms, possess firearms and possess ammunition.

He was presented to Melbourne Magistrates’ Court and bailed to appear on 24 April 2026.

Police also arrested a 36-year-old Clyde man.

He has been charged with weapons offences and possess stolen goods and bailed to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 7 May.

Detectives continue to treat the Doveton incident as targeted and that the parties involved are known to each other.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information about the incident and the movements of the vehicles is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au