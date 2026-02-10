State Government promises new emergency facilities for Casey Hospital

With the official plans for the expansion of Casey’s emergency department debuted, the state government is progressing on its $280 million project, with Icon set to lead and deliver the expansions.

The project will allow the already busy emergency department to treat an extra 52,000 emergency patients annually, promising a boost in patient capacity of the ED as well as improving patient flow and reducing wait times.

In line with the new developments, it aims to meet the needs of the growing population of Melbourne’s South-East bringing key medical facilities to locals.

As part of the expansion, several facilities will be added including immediate care cubicles, short stay beds, resuscitation bays, ambulatory care spaces, procedure rooms, consult and interviews rooms, an appointed mental health zone and satellite imaging area.

The massive extension is also being completed at Werribee emergency department, and is expected to create more than 1000 jobs when construction is completed.

A new emergency facility for children is also in the works, with an additional designated zone to be added which will offer a “private, calm and compassionate environment” for paediatric immediate care.

Casey Hospital is one of five Victorian public hospitals set to provide a specially designed children’s emergency department zone.

Melissa Horne, Minister for Health Infrastructure, said that the plans will deliver critical facilities for those living in Melbourne’s south-east.

“The expanded emergency department will deliver faster access to care, more treatment spaces and a purpose-built children’s emergency zone, ensuring families in Melbourne’s south-east get the emergency care they need, now and into the future,” Ms Horne said.

South-Eastern Metro MP, Michael Galea, also echoed Ms Horne’s comment on the expansion.

“This is a massive expansion of emergency capacity at Casey Hospital – it will reduce wait times, meaning more local families can access the care they need, in modern facilities, faster.”

With a new multi-storey carpark, which opened in September 2025, available to patients and staff, the new expansions will be delivered on the site’s existing public carpark.

Site establishment works are set to begin in the coming months, according to the official website and construction is expected to finish in 2027.