Casey encourages community groups and organisations to apply for 2026/27 grants

Casey councillors and the ladies of the Young Generation Filipino Seniors Group who was successful applicants for a $5000 grant. (Supplied)

The City of Casey will be opening their applications for its 2026-27 grant programs, encouraging individuals, community groups and organisations who work to serve the community to apply.

Registered non-for-profit community groups and organisations are eligible to apply for a community grant of up to $5000.

Successful applicants will see funds go on to support local projects, programs and events that aim to further benefit the local community in Casey.

Following applications, a designated panel, endorsed by the council, will review applications according to an assessment criteria.

The panel will assess applicants based on the proposed project’s community benefit, community need, community involvement and its capacity to deliver and budget a project.

Through the community grant, the endorsed panel will focus on Casey’s outlined grant categories, including arts and culture, diversity and harmony, health, wellbeing and equity, environmental sustainability.

It also considers applicants connection to the council’s six health focus areas, including preventions in violence, homelessness, its capacity to empower community and much more.

Past recipients of grants include Project 61 International which were granted $2800 for its skill development workshops for women and girls.

Another applicant in 2025, Young Generation Filipino Senior Citizens Club of the South-East, received a $5000 grant for its cultural dancing and art program.

While grant applications will open on 23 February at 9am, Casey Council will be hosting two information sessions on:

– Wednesday 17 February 11am – 12pm

Venue: Lynbrook Community Centre, 2 Harris Street Lynbrook

– Thursday 19 February 6:30pm – 7:30pm

ONLINE

Applications will close on March 27 and applicants will be notified of their application outcome in June.

For more information, go to casey.vic.gov.au/community-grants

