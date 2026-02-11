DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
New threatened species facility opens at Moonlit Sanctuary

Group shot of the opening of the new centre.

Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park in Pearcedale officially unveiled its new purpose-built Aquatic Fauna Conservation Facility on Tuesday 10 February.

Featuring precise environmental controls and fully adaptable tank systems, the new facility has been designed to support long-term husbandry, research, and conservation breeding programs.

The first residents, Eastern Dwarf Galaxias (Galaxiella pusilla), are a small endemic freshwater species found in parts of Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia.

Once more widespread, its populations have become fragmented due to wetland drainage, habitat loss, climate pressures, and competition from introduced species.

The species is currently listed as Endangered in Victoria.

Over time, the facility will expand to house additional threatened aquatic species.

Michael Johnson, owner and director of Moonlit Sanctuary, said: “When we opened Moonlit Sanctuary 25 years ago, our goal was always to create meaningful change for Australia’s wildlife.

“This new facility allows us to extend that commitment into the freshwater space, where species like the Eastern Dwarf Galaxias urgently need our help. It’s incredibly rewarding to see this work come to life.”

The construction of this facility was funded by the State Government with a Nature Fund grant through the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.

Moonlit Sanctuary extended thanks to Chris Lamin (Middle Creek Farm) and Greg Martin (Aquariums by Design) for their expertise and hands-on collaboration throughout the project.

The two worked closely with Ectotherm coordinator Jamieson Brodie, and their guidance was crucial in designing the sophisticated systems that now support these delicate freshwater fish, according to the Sanctuary.

