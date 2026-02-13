Noble Park backs bushfire recovery

Noble Park Community Centre raised precious funds to support those impacted by devastating bushfires in Victoria this summer.

At a morning tea on Tuesday 10 February, more than 50 people brought a plate, while businesses supplied platters, cakes and macarons. In the end, more than $720 was raised.

Noble Park CFA brigade volunteers also dropped by to the garden party, having recently spent several weeks on a tanker fighting fierce fires at Longwood and the Otways.

In the Longwood fire in northern Victoria, at least 173 homes were destroyed as well as 17 residences in the Otways. More than 500 structures have been incinerated.

Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan and South-Eastern Metropolitan MPs Ann-Marie Hermans and Lee Tarlamis also supported the event.

NPCC president Roz Blades said the centre wanted to do something to help the bushfire recovery effort, as well as to assist the Noble Park CFA down the track.

“We want to say thank you to Noble Park brigade. They and their trucks were used to volunteer across the state – and we want to show our appreciation.”

The NPCC is a social hub for about 1000 people a week, covering a multitude of activities such as gardening, cooking, languages and arts.

It also hosts a free food pantry at 12pm Fridays to help those in need. There is a “never-ending” queue of hungry mouths to feed, with the vanloads of fruit, veg and non-perishables gone within 25 minutes.

Ms Blades says the NPCC is always on the lookout for sponsors and donations to help support the pantry.

She donates goods, which she finds on ‘special’ while supermarket shopping.

“None of it goes to waste. All that comes in, goes out.”

Donations to the food pantry can be made during business hours 9.30am-3pm Monday-Friday at the NPCC.