Residents reel as Govt scales up suburbs

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Several years ago, Keysborough resident Gaye Guest fought against a City of Greater Dandenong plan for building heights of up to eight storeys in certain landmark sites in Noble Park.

The landmark heights were revised down to a maximum of six storeys, and the village feel was said to be preserved.

This week, she’s rocked by State Government draft plans to up the ante – allowing for 12-storey apartment towers in the suburb.

These would be three times taller than the CBD’s tallest residences – the four-storey flats near Copas Park – which “should be as high as we go”, Ms Guest says.

“I stand in Docklands, and look up and think this is what is coming to a suburb near us.

“There’s two opinions on this – you’re either with this idea that we have to live like in the inner city, or you’re against it.”

Traffic is already congested, without adding more cars and residents, she says.

“The experts don’t know what our daily life is like. We’re not on a waterway or a major highway. We’ve always been seen as a village because we have strip-shopping.”

Ms Guest is skeptical on the ‘sky rail’, which now has set a new bar for tall buildings such as six-storey apartments at 51A Douglas Street.

“Everyone says you can build it as Sky Rail. Even the train line will now be dwarfed by buildings up to 12 storeys.”

She says the State-funded Noble Park revitalization project was “badged as a gift”, but had “set us up”.

“In the Government’s opinion, now we’ve got the infrastructure for 12 storeys.”

She worries about the fate of historic buildings such as the circa-1920 James building, which doesn’t have heritage protection and is earmarked for up to six storeys.

The historic Noble Park Public Hall, which is owned by the hall’s trust, has a heritage overlay but is also in the six-storey area.

“The hall’s land can’t be mortgaged, sold or leased. We won’t be letting it be built up.”

On social media, residents expressed shock at the 16-storey skyscraper heights proposed for Springvale.

It is an escalation of Greater Dandenong Council’s 2017 structure plan, which details eight, 10 and 12 storeys on certain sites. However, no apartments have since come close to those heights.

Springvale real estate agent Vincent Golf says it’s only a matter of time that high rises soar above.

“So far everything has gone to Box Hill. Once that is built out, then those developers will filter out to Springvale.

“I don’t see any high rise on foot now but I think within five years, we’ll see something special in Springvale.”

Apartment living was “definitely” attractive, noting that the flats adjoining No.8 Balmoral Avenue car park were sold “very quickly”.

“If you build it, they will come.”

Greater Dandenong Council only received the draft maps of the height limits this week when they were publicly launched.

City futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said the council “may consider making a submission in the best interests of our community”.

Ever alert on planning issues, Ms Guest signed up to be on the community reference group for stage-1 consultation late last year.

However, many residents didn’t seem to know about the changes until letterboxed in recent weeks.

According to a stage-1 consultation report, respondents wanted parks and open space, as well as space between buildings and travel improvements.

In Noble Park, people stated that roads were already congested and parking was in short supply.

In Springvale, there were concerns for pedestrian safety and car congestion. More train station parking was requested.

Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny released the proposed heights and boundaries for 23 train and tram zone activity centres across Melbourne, including near Dandenong, Yarraman, Noble Park and Springvale railway stations.

The aim is to boost housing density around transport hubs, as part of the Governmnent’s vision for 300,000-plus new homes by 2051.

“We want more Victorians to have the opportunity to live close to public transport, their loved ones, and the things that matter to them,” Kilkenny said.

Coming up over the next month will be stage-2 consultation as the State Government firms up details such as height limits and zone boundaries.

Residents may register for the community reference group, attend information sessions and complete online surveys.

An online information session is on Thursday 26 February 6.30pm-7.30pm.

Drop-in sessions are at:

– St James’ Anglican Church Dandenong, Tuesday 10 March 3pm-6pm

– The Crescent Centre Hall, Springvale on Saturday 21 March 10am-1pm

Consultation closes on Sunday 22 March.

Details: engage.vic.gov.au/activity-centres-program-stage-two