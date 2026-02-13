Upper Beaconsfield festival returns

Upper Beaconsfield Tower Run: Climbing New Heights Upper Beaconsfield will come alive on Sunday the 15th of February when the community hosts the annual Upper Beaconsfield Tower Run and Village Festival, an event that continues to grow in size, profile and community spirit.

With the addition of the brand-new Leisure Pools 1km Kids Dash for under-9s, participation numbers are soaring, with organisers expecting to surpass last year’s record turnout of over 500 runners. Registrations are still open and can be made at https://ubvillagefest.org.au/fun-run/.

This year’s Tower Run has also attracted some impressive talent. Multi-time Australian Marathoner and World Cross Country representative Sarah Klein will toe the start line in the MyExpert 13km race, lining up alongside local rising star Kurtis Scott.

The teenage runner recently placed third at the Two Bays Trail Run, despite battling illness, and his clash with Klein is set to be a highlight of the day.

Runners and walkers of all abilities are catered for, with four events on offer: Leisure Pools 1km Kids Dash (Under 9s) Peake Real Estate 6.5km single loop MyExpert 13km double loop Upper Beaconsfield GP & Pharmacy 21km Half marathon for those chasing a serious challenge.

There truly is something for everyone, even four-legged participants, with the event proudly pet friendly. Following the Run, the community will gather for the Upper Beaconsfield Village Festival, featuring art and photography exhibitions, live singing and dancing, rides, games and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day.

With sport, community and celebration all rolled into one, the Upper Beaconsfield Tower Run and Village Festival promises to be a standout event on the local calendar.