Local university launches new initiative to provide free professional attire for students

by Jensy Callimootoo

As cost of living increasingly becomes a barrier for many tertiary students, a local Casey university is taking matters into their own hands with their new ‘Styled for Success at Fed’ initiative.

Recognising accessibility to adequate professional clothing as a major obstacle for many, Federation University’s innovative program enables students to obtain appropriate work clothes without spending a single dollar.

The program which recently launched at the Berwick campus, provides professional clothes free of charge for students usage in their job prospects, including interviews, internships, placements and new roles in the workforce.

Supported by community donations from staff, students and charities, the program was trialed, proving successful at the university’s Mt Helen and Gippsland campuses in 2025, with over 100 professional clothing items being donated in Gippsland over the year.

Amid financial difficulties, Penny Corser-Hatten, the university’s careers and employability manager, said the program will alleviate possible cost-stresses that many students face.

“Giving clothing a second life might seem small, but it can make a big difference for students who need it,” Ms Corser-Hatten said.

“A strong first impression can open the door to a great career and that’s exactly what this initiative aims to achieve.”

The free and confidential initiative is accessible to recent graduates, higher education and TAFE students.

No matter what profession, Federation University welcomes professional clothing donations from the community.

Donation details:

Location: Berwick (Office G76 Building 902)

Contact careersupport@federation.edu.au to arrange a time to drop off donations