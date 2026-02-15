Oasis found in pool-name feedback

The name Oasis should endure at Greater Dandenong’s newest aquatic centre, according to resident feedback.

The Dandenong Wellbeing Centre has been the working title for the $122 million pool and health facility in Mills Reserve, which will replace the 50-year-old Dandenong Oasis.

Greater Dandenong Council officers have recommended two possible names for the new centre – Oasis Pools and Wellbeing, or Oasis Aquatics and Wellbeing.

Other variants such as Oasis+ and Oasis 2.0 got public support, but non-alphabetical characters don’t comply with naming rules, the officers stated.

During public consultation, there was “overwhelming” support across all ages and community groups for the moniker Oasis as an option that’s easy to remember, say and spell.

“Oasis has been a very successful name for a treasured community facility,” the council officers’ report stated.

“The word Oasis is regarded as a strong signifier of the experience to be had within the centre.

“We heard that the tradition of this name and its long-standing connection to this place and this community are very important, and not to be lost.”

On 16 February, councillors were set to vote on whether to approve the two variants in-principle.

If approved, the names will go to 30 days of community consultation before Greater Dandenong submits a preferred name for registration at Geographic Names Victoria.

Bunurong Land Council elders were among the groups consulted. They proposed the words Nawunharr and Nawi – which were ultimately “not selected as the first preferred name for the centre”, the council report stated.

Other consulted focus groups included Dandenong Oasis members, New Parents Group, young people from Amplify, council staff and South East Leisure staff.

Council officers reported that it was critical that the facility “supports practical contemporary marketing in a competitive, commercial environment, to contribute to the financial sustainability of the centre”.

“A thoughtfully chosen name will also reinforce the centre’s identity and foster a sense of community pride and ownership among residents.”

The new aquatic centre is expected to open in 2027.

The project includes a 50-metre pool, a 25-metre 10 lane pool, two warm water pools, an integrated hockey pavilion, a new forecourt, landscaping, a car park, spa and sauna.