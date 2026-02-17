Alleged car thief faces 60-plus charges

An alleged serial car thief has been charged after using electronic key reprogramming devices to steal at least 25 cars across Melbourne, police say.

The 27-year-old faces more than 60 charges over the alleged thefts across Melbourne’s east and south east including Clayton, Pakenham, Ferntree Gully, Narre Warren and Bayswater between September 2025-January 2026.

Police will allege the thief used key mimicking tools to access, reprogram and steal vehicles parked in train station carparks, home driveways and streets.

Maroondah CIU detectives executed a search warrant at an address in Ringwood North on 29 January and arrested the Ringwood North man.

A key mimicking device was allegedly located in his possession.

Seven allegedly stolen cars and seven sets of stolen registration plates were found at the address and nearby, police say.

The charges include car theft, burglary, criminal damage, unlicensed driving, going equipped to steal, committing an indictable offence while on bail, handling stolen goods and possessing drugs of dependence.

He was remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 25 February, where police say they will look to issue further charges.

Statewide police intelligence estimates as many as one in four of all cars are disappearing despite their owners retaining the keys.

This trend has coincided with third party electronic key reprogramming devices becoming increasingly available for purchase.

While they are not illegal to own, police seized more than 300 devices from offenders in the last four months of 2025.

To help deter thieves, police are urging car owners to consider an on-board diagnostic port lock which prevents an offender connecting a reprogramming device to your vehicle.

The port devices “decrease the effectiveness of key mimicking tools and slow down the offender substantially”, Detective Sergeant Ryan Davis of Maroondah CIU said.

“A small expense could save you tens of thousands of dollars by not having to replace your vehicle if it’s stolen.

“With technology making it easier to steal cars, we are urging owners to firstly lock their vehicles and where possible, park off the street to help lower the chances of having their car stolen.”