PM celebrates Ramadan Night Market

by Sahar Foladi

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has helped launch Dandenong’s Ramadan Night Market for its second year, marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

He was escorted down Thomas Street by his team, along with the Bright Community Organisation founder and president, Ahmad Ghowsi and executive members, Ibrahim Hassan, Hassan Maqsoudi and Ali Ibrahimi, on the opening night on 19 February.

Occasional stops and interactions were made with the array of food traders where the PM tasted baklava with Australian pistachio but with a Lebanese twist, giving nods of approval to the indulgent, sweet pastry.

A kebab stop was made, where Mr Albanese tasted some famously mouth-watering fresh kebabs cooked live.

“It’s good fun – bit crowded – but good fun and great food!” he said.

“Ramadan is a very important time, holy month for the Islamic community and I’m pleased to offer the support.

“We live in the best country on earth, and it’s made even better by our multiculturalism and the fact that people of different faiths come and celebrate an event like Ramadan.

“How good’s this country? We’ve stronger for the fact that our country celebrates and respects all.”

Community members surrounded the Prime Minister, eager to take photos with him.

Mr Albanese was very accommodating, as he stood and posed for each phone lens, sometimes he grabbed the phone to take the selfie himself.

He was received by a large throng of community members, including Bright Community Organisation members, City of Greater Dandenong Council CEO Jacqui Weatherill, mayor Sophie Tan, councillors Jim Memeti, deputy mayor Phillip Danh, MPs Julian Hill, Gabrielle Williams, Cassandra Fernando, and Lee Tarlamis.

Also in attendance was City of Casey mayor, Stefan Koomen and councillor Hadi Saab from City of Kingston Council.