$80,000 for Casey-wide Pest Management Strategy

By Violet Li

Casey Council has unanimously endorsed a plan to set aside $80,000 to develop a municipality-wide Pest Animal Management Strategy, as growing rabbit infestations and feral animals continue to impact local biodiversity, agriculture and neighbourhood amenity.

At the Tuesday 17 February Council Meeting, councillors supported referring $80,000 to the 2025–26 Quarter 3 budget review to fund the development of a Casey-wide Pest Animal Management Strategy, alongside endorsing a detailed scope of works for the project.

The strategy will target four priority pest species identified in the Eastern Regional Pest Animal Strategy: rabbits, foxes, feral cats and common mynas, while also establishing a framework to assess emerging pests such as deer.

Presenting the officer report at the Meeting, City of Casey Sustainability and Environment Manager Michael Jansen said the strategy aimed to deliver a coordinated, evidence-based approach across Casey, supported by stakeholder engagement, data mapping and community education.

An interim rabbit management plan is already underway in Botanic Ridge, Pearcedale, Tooradin North and Tooradin South, and will run until 30 June 2026 while the broader strategy is developed.

Council officers estimate the full strategy will take about six months to complete once commissioned.

Deputy Mayor Cr Michelle Crowther, who originally brought forward the notice of motion last year, said the plan marked a major step toward addressing worsening pest problems, particularly in southern Casey.

She spoke about a Casey Pest Management Workshop last year and said many of the insights from the workshop had been used to shape the scope of work for the Pest Management Strategy.

Cr Jennifer Dizon said rabbits were causing increasing concern among residents, particularly in Tooradin, and welcomed the interim measures already in place.

Cr Kim Ross highlighted the impact of feral cats, with council data showing more than 1,300 cats and kittens were impounded in 2024–25, while compliance with the city’s 24-hour cat curfew remains challenging.

“Only 73 cats were reclaimed, and no kittens. This reclaimed rate of 5.4 per cent is consistent across councils,” she said.

“In the same period, Council received 2,767 cat-related requests. And this has been relatively consistent from the year before. So, feral cats remain a significant issue in Casey, and many are unregistered without tags and not microchipped.

“While we do have a 24-hour cat curfew and have had it for many years, compliance remains a challenge for some owners. It is a persistent, consistent problem, one that is hard to eradicate.

“There are also lots of rabbits in Wilson Park. If you go there frequently as I do, you will see them, and they’re not just cute bunnies.”

Officers stated in the report that the final strategy will include a five-to-seven-year operational action plan, monitoring framework and opportunities for State and Federal co-funding.