Casey’s Ramadan Night Market cancelled due to severe weather warning

The much anticipated Ramadan Night Market on Tuesday 24 February at Bunjil Place has been cancelled due to a severe weather warning.

Organisers announced the news on social media five hours before the event was intended to begin, letting the community know that “no trading” would occur tonight due to the weather conditions.

The decision was ultimately made with regards to public safety, vendor and staff welfare and equipment and site protection.

The plans are still on however for the second night market at Bunjil Place taking place on Wednesday.

Melbourne is expected to see severe thunderstorms and rainfall on Tuesday evening, with the the Bureau of Meteorology warning that intense rainfall may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding in some areas.

The Ramadan Night Markets were a huge success in Dandenong in 2025, with thousands in attendance to celebrate the holy month for Muslims in the South East.

Kicking off again in Dandenong this year, the celebrations proved bigger than last year’s launching event, with an attendance from Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese and local MPs.

With plans of its inaugural debut in Casey this year, the event will instead launch tomorrow night, Wednesday 24 February, at Bunjil Place Carpark from 7pm.