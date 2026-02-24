Family raises funds for road safety after teen’s tragic death

by Jensy Callimootoo

As the Provence Centre at Mazenod College filled with people honouring 16-year-old Chris, a heavy stillness lingered in the air.

Chris Rua Antony died last Friday after being hit by a car during his walk home from school, on Pound Road in Narre Warren on Friday 13 February.

Hundreds of the community came together to honour their “dear friend” during a Eucharist at Chris’s high school on the evening of Monday 23 February — from fellow Mazenod students with their parents, Chris’ peers, teachers and school leaders.

Also in attendance were Chris’ parents Antony Francis and Agal and his sister, Auxilia.

As part of the Eucharist ceremony, several of Chris’ items were brought to remember the life he lived – among them laid a Rubik’s Cube and basketball, two of Chris’ many passions.

“He loved basketball,” Antony told Star News.

“I’m not a great basketball fan, but he knew all of these big stars’ names. He was completely on to it. And he had two basketballs at home.”

“He was also a highly visual learner.

“In fact, with a Rubik’s Cube, he could do any combination, he would reassign it and put it in one shape within 30 seconds.

“And it was insane. And he had about half a dozen or more of Rubik’s Cube all lined up. That was his big pastime.”

The recent fatality of Chris has prompted many local demand for greater road safety along Pound Road — including from the grieving father.

“If only there had been metal barriers near the footpath of Pound Road where Chris was walking, Chris would have stayed alive. How many more innocent lives should be sacrificed before something could be done about this?,” said the father.

In calling for change, Antony and his family have launched a GoFundMe campaign hoping to help raise awareness surrounding Chris’ tragic passing but also to further the education of others in their son’s name.

“I would like to raise some funds to support pedestrian safety and education needs as we are still waiting for the coroners to release Chris to our final care and farewell,” said Antony.

“Chris was such an inspiration and we would like Chris’s legacy to continue by creating scholarships in his name – we want to provide bundles of flash cards or such education supplies to a number of students for free to learn.”

“We as a family will ensure that every dollar raised will be purely used for these two purposes of raising pedestrian safety and education needs.

“May February 20 become ‘Pedestrian Safety Day’.

“No parent should ever plan their child’s funeral. But we are in the worst situation.”

Another petition organised by local Alanna Chamberlain, calls for the installation of protective safety barriers between the road and footpath; the relocation of the footpath further away from traffic; an immediate road safety review and for the introduction of stronger speed reduction measures and warning signage.

At the time of publication, the petition, which was started on Sunday 22 February, has over 3500 signatures.

According to public data from the Department of Transport and Planning, since 2022 there have been four pedestrians struck by a vehicle along Pound Road, two sustained serious injuries and two received other injuries – Chris marks the fifth serious injury and the only fatality according to the data.

To donate to Chris’ cause, go to gofund.me/af090134d