Armed offenders wanted after Sth East spree

Intruders at a Lynbrook home allegedly fled in two vehicles early on Monday 23 February. (Victoria Police)

Armed offenders have been allegedly involved in a series of linked incidents at homes across the South East, police say.

Three unknown offenders entered a home on Riverside West in Patterson Lakes on 22 February about 7.10am.

Whilst the home’s occupants were asleep, the intruders stole a handbag containing bank cards and cash.

The offenders also attempted to gain entry to several other homes and vehicles on the same street, however were unsuccessful.

In the second incident, residents in a home in Honeyeater Way in Pakenham awoke to banging noises on 23 February about 4am.

A victim went to the front door and saw several offenders, carrying machetes and baseball bats, attempting to gain access to the property before fleeing.

Shortly after, two residents in Astley Way in Lynbrook woke to commotion inside their home about 4.20am.

One occupant saw two offenders inside the house, with further offenders outside armed with machetes.

The offenders were spooked by the occupants’ dogs and fled in a black Audi SUV and white Mitsubishi ASX.

No one was physically injured during the incidents.

Victoria Police believes that the three incidents are linked.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any CCTV footage, dash cam or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at crimestoppersvic.com.au

