Pair charged over alleged armed carjacking

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
A Dandenong man was among a pair charged with alleged carjacking in Kew on Tuesday afternoon (24 February).

The victim was sitting in his parked Mercedes on Wellington Road when a white vehicle pulled up behind him about 4.30pm.

Two men allegedly got out, produced a knife and demanded the victim to exit his Mercedes.

The victim, a 48-year-old Richmond man, managed to get out of his car and was not physically injured.

The two men were unsuccessful in starting the Mercedes and fled towards Scott Street, police say.

They were later seen loitering in Scott Street.

With assistance from the Dog Squad and Critical Incident Response Team, police swarmed the area and arrested them about 8.50pm.

An alleged imitation firearm was also allegedly seized from one of the men during his arrest.

Boroondara CIU detectives charged a 40-year-old Aspendale man with carjacking, possess imitation firearm.

A 33-year-old Dandenong man was charged with carjacking, theft and possess drug of dependence.

The pair appeared in court on 25 February.

